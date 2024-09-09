News
Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 9, 2024

SP Energy Networks lands £21 million of innovation funding

By Kit Million Ross
Two men in high vis jackets stand by a large fuse box
This marks the most SP Networks has been awarded through the SIF since the scheme began. Image: SP Energy Networks.

Network provider SP Energy Networks has secured over £21 million of funding from Ofgem’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) for three projects to improve the grid.

The SIF, managed by Ofgem and delivered in partnership with Innovation UK, awards projects that seek to develop innovative ways of using the grid and develop it for a decarbonised future.

The over £21 million SP Networks has received marks the largest allocation the network provider has been granted since the SIF launched, and will support three major projects.

The D-Suite project has been awarded over £8 million of funding. This project, a collaboration between UK Power Networks, Newcastle University and Integrated Powertech, will explore the feasibility of using power electronics to control and convert voltage and current on the low-voltage distribution network. A major aim of the project is to create an automated low voltage design tool to allow this technology to be rapidly adopted by distribution network operators (DNOs) across the country.

Meanwhile, the Blade project has been awarded almost £5 million to support its investigation of how offshore windfarms can be used to restore the electricity network following a national power outage. Several academic institutions and industry stakeholders are working on this project, including SSEN, National HVDC Centre, University of Strathclyde and Carbon Trust as well as an advisory panel of offshore windfarm developers and manufacturers.

Finally, the Flexible Railway Energy Hubs project has been awarded £8 million in order to demonstrate a new microgrid solution to connect local renewable energy sources to power trains. This project is a collaboration between Network Rail, the University of Leeds, Ricardo Energy and Environment and GE Vernova, and could lead to a significant reduction in emissions reductions on the railways by supporting the removal of diesel trains from the UK’s rail network without the need for major infrastructure upgrades.

Scott Mathieson of SP Energy Networks said: “Receiving this funding from Ofgem is a game-changer for these vital projects, allowing us to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative ways that our transmission and distribution networks can deliver benefits for all GB customers and support a sustainable future, all whilst maintaining world-leading levels of safety, reliability and resilience of supply.

“D-Suite, Blade and Flexible Railway Energy Hubs have received our largest allocation from the fund, which is an incredible achievement and combined with our own investment brings the total value of these projects to £25 million. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with the best of academia, science and technology to demonstrate the value these projects can bring to accelerate our progress to increase renewable electricity and the adoption of low carbon technologies.”

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, energy efficiency, ofgem, Renewables, SIF, SP Energy Networks, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Smart-Meter-credit-ESG

Cornwall Insight: CfD scheme to have minimal impact on consumer bills

an SP Energy Networks Van

SP Energy Networks makes infrastructure investments for north Wales

IEA-credit-1

‘A big win and a clear comeback’: industry reacts to CfD AR6 results

Houses of parliament viewed from across the river Thames.

Great British Energy Bill passes through second reading

sea-2057884

Awarded capacity triples, offshore wind returns: CfD AR6 results in detail

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.