SP Energy Networks lands £21 million of innovation funding

Network provider SP Energy Networks has secured over £21 million of funding from Ofgem’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) for three projects to improve the grid.
The SIF, managed by Ofgem and delivered in partnership with Innovation UK, awards projects that seek to develop innovative ways of using the grid and develop it for a decarbonised future.
The over £21 million SP Networks has received marks the largest allocation the network provider has been granted since the SIF launched, and will support three major projects.
The D-Suite project has been awarded over £8 million of funding. This project, a collaboration between UK Power Networks, Newcastle University and Integrated Powertech, will explore the feasibility of using power electronics to control and convert voltage and current on the low-voltage distribution network. A major aim of the project is to create an automated low voltage design tool to allow this technology to be rapidly adopted by distribution network operators (DNOs) across the country.
Meanwhile, the Blade project has been awarded almost £5 million to support its investigation of how offshore windfarms can be used to restore the electricity network following a national power outage. Several academic institutions and industry stakeholders are working on this project, including SSEN, National HVDC Centre, University of Strathclyde and Carbon Trust as well as an advisory panel of offshore windfarm developers and manufacturers.
Finally, the Flexible Railway Energy Hubs project has been awarded £8 million in order to demonstrate a new microgrid solution to connect local renewable energy sources to power trains. This project is a collaboration between Network Rail, the University of Leeds, Ricardo Energy and Environment and GE Vernova, and could lead to a significant reduction in emissions reductions on the railways by supporting the removal of diesel trains from the UK’s rail network without the need for major infrastructure upgrades.
Scott Mathieson of SP Energy Networks said: “Receiving this funding from Ofgem is a game-changer for these vital projects, allowing us to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative ways that our transmission and distribution networks can deliver benefits for all GB customers and support a sustainable future, all whilst maintaining world-leading levels of safety, reliability and resilience of supply.
“D-Suite, Blade and Flexible Railway Energy Hubs have received our largest allocation from the fund, which is an incredible achievement and combined with our own investment brings the total value of these projects to £25 million. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with the best of academia, science and technology to demonstrate the value these projects can bring to accelerate our progress to increase renewable electricity and the adoption of low carbon technologies.”