SP Energy Networks completes £23 million upgrade to Cheshire electricity grid 

Distribution and transmission network operator SP Energy Networks (SPEN) has completed a £23 million upgrade to miles of overhead electricity lines around Wrexham, Whitchurch and Crewe.
The improvements will benefit 80,000 homes and businesses in Cheshire, and extends the life of Crewe Grid substation, originally built in 1966, helping to manage the growing demands on the grid from green technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) and heat pumps.
The works are the start of a bigger five-year investment programme, which will see SP Energy Networks invest £200 million in its 132kV network in England and Wales.
Mark Sobczak, 132kV general manager at SP Energy Networks, said: “This project marks a significant milestone as we strive to ensure our distribution network provides a secure and reliable service now and in the future.”
“Crewe substation was designed and built decades ago when the world was a very different place and how we used electricity, and where it came from, were nothing like the electricity system we have today.”
We’ve successfully completed a £23 million upgrade to Crewe Grid substation in Cheshire.— SP Energy Networks (@SPEnergyNetwork) June 28, 2023
This investment will help accommodate the growing demand for green technologies including electric vehicles and heat pumps. ♻️
Learn more 👉 https://t.co/EVxnFP5KW7#NetZero pic.twitter.com/zONz3v0OXm
In May, SPEN completed the first stage of its £4.4 million trial to demonstrate how the electricity network can be restored at a faster pace using renewables.
The company also announced the completion of its £15 million investment project in Glasgow, installing a “state-of-the-art” substation at the First Bus Caledonia Depot, as part of it’s Green Recovery Fund.
In November 2022, SPEN completed a £2.1 million upgrade to both reinforce and modernise an electricity network situated in West Lothian.