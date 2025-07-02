Spirii, ZE Ports launch all-in-one heavy-duty EV service

EV charging solutions provider Spirii has announced a new partnership with ZE Ports to create an end-to-end solution for electrifying heavy goods vehicles.
The new plan allows clients to switch to electric trucking fleets without needing to supply the upfront capital to own these resources. Clients pay a fixed monthly fee for their electrified trucks based on the kilometres driven by the vehicles, which the two firms claim reduces the total cost of ownership per kilometre compared to diesel trucking fleets.
Under this model, ZE Ports covers the investment in electric trucks or buses alongside the needed charging infrastructure, as well as supplying optimised renewable energy based on data customised to each vehicle’s route.
Meanwhile, Copenhagen-based firm Spirii manages charger installation and also provides customers with a chargepoint management platform that allows for chargers to be monitored in real time, while also giving access to pricing structures for those fleets that wish to take advantage of depot sharing arrangements.
Mauricio Sardi, CEO and founder of ZE Ports, stated that the company’s mission is to make electrifying trucking fleets simple and affordable for fleet operators. Sardi commented: “By taking on the complexity and upfront costs, we enable our clients to focus on their core operations while we handle everything related to the electrification, from planning to deployment and day-to-day operation”.
Tore Harritshøj, CEO and co-founder of Spirii, agreed, adding: “We know that many heavy-duty fleet operators want to go electric, but high upfront costs, infrastructure challenges, and operational complexity often block progress.”
Decarbonising trucking
The trucking and logistics industry has frequently expressed a desire to decarbonise but has often encountered difficulties due to a lack of charging infrastructure.
To tackle this issue in the UK, Aegis Energy has launched Aegis Trailblazers, a new initiative to support fleet operators to grow charging networks for electric vehicles in commercial operations. Firms who sign up to decarbonise their fleet will benefit from access to discounted rates for EV charging at Aegis Energy charging hubs, a dedicated account manager who will provide bespoke support to help firms decarbonise their fleets, and priority access to information about new Ageis electric truck charging hubs as they are developed.
Ageis Energy has been rolling out its own truck charging facilities thanks to a major investment from Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners; together, the two firms are targeting a £100 million deployment of charging hubs over the next three years.
Meanwhile, other trucking firms are making their own efforts towards decarbonising their fleets. Last month, Middlesbrough-based haulage firm AV Dawson Transport completed a trial of an electric heavy goods vehicle in partnership with e-fleet solutions provider VEV.