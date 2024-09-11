SSE, EET Hydrogen partner for new green hydrogen project

Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) and EET Hydrogen have announced that they have commenced development on a new green hydrogen production facility.
The facility, Gowy Green Hydrogen, in Cheshire. Initial plans state the facility will have a production capacity of 40Mwe, which will be delivered to industrial operations in the region.
Feasibility studies have already been completed for the project, and design and site investigation development is now underway. The two companies expect to submit a planning application in 2025, ahead of any final investment decisions. If planning is approved, the site could be operational as soon as 2028.
Jess Ledger, green hydrogen lead at EET Hydrogen, said: “Gowy Green is a fantastic addition to our existing portfolio of low carbon hydrogen projects, supporting our mission to be the leading low-carbon hydrogen business in the UK. We are delighted to be partnered with SSE, as the North West continues to lead in decarbonising industry and power through low-carbon hydrogen.”
Hannah Bronwin, director of business development for SSE Thermal, said: “Scaling up green hydrogen production will be essential when it comes to decarbonising hard-to-abate industries and solving the clean power puzzle. We’re excited to work with EET Hydrogen to develop Gowy Green Hydrogen, which can help secure much needed hydrogen production capacity in a region which is already playing a leading role in the energy transition.”
UK boosts green hydrogen ambitions
The UK has set a target of delivering 10GW of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030, and as such has begun work on scaling up the nation’s green hydrogen manufacturing capability.
In August, InnovateUK’s Launchpad, Innovate UK’s Launchpad: net zero industry, Southwest Wales program awarded several major energy firms a £887,000 grant to deliver the Milford Haven: Hydrogen Kingdom (MH:HK) project off the coast of Wales. Dolphyn Hydrogen, Celtic Sea Power, ORE Catapult and Wales and West Utilities will now develop the project in a 90km2 area of sea off the Pembrokeshore Coast, in an area known as the Pembrokeshire Demonstration Zone (PDZ).