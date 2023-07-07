SSE Energy Solutions to open business hub in Greater Manchester

SSE Energy Solutions is set to create a new business hub in Manchester to help to deliver multiple benefits to the region’s decarbonisation goals.
SSE’s business hub, which will be situated in the Greater Manchester area, will help “deliver innovative energy projects, skilled jobs, and training opportunities for local communities”. This will become one of the first of several regional hubs the company plans to launch across the UK.
The company went on to declare that these hubs will be launched soon in West Yorkshire, Liverpool, the West Midlands and Sunderland.
SSE is also exploring closer ties with the city’s Green Skills Academy, the Growth Company’s centre for green technologies, in addition to a number of other higher education bodies. This will help recruit further expertise and improve jobs in the renewable sector.
“We have forged a strong relationship with Mayor Andy Burnham and his authority in Manchester and we are working closely with his team on their ambitious decarbonisation agenda for the area,” said Neil Kirkby, managing director of enterprise at SSE Energy Solutions.
“At SSE, we want to make a difference in each of these areas by ensuring we invest in the communities we work in. By creating regional hubs across the country and bringing green jobs to the areas where we are building energy infrastructure, we’re able to demonstrate our commitment to communities right across the UK.
“Through our new social value strategy, we aim to champion a fair and just energy transition. It’s essential that we become a trusted partner of the community so together we can bring in local talent from a diverse range of backgrounds as part of that commitment. Our aim is to upskill managers, engineers, or apprentices and get them working on renewable energy and low carbon infrastructure projects that are close to home.”