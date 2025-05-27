News
Emobility, Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 27, 2025

SSE Renewables joins commercial V2G trial

By Kit Million Ross
an sse branded car plugged into a charger
The trial will take place at SSE Renewables' Invergarry (Coire Glas) operational centre. Image: SSE Renewables via LinkedIn.

SSE Renewables has joined a major UK trial of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which aims to lower the cost of V2G technology for buisnesses.

The trial is being undertaken as part of a research initiative funded by Innovate UK. As part of the trial, SSE Renewables will collaborate with teams from EV technology development firm CrowdCharge and chargepoint technology developer Hangar19. SSE Renewables’ part of the trial will take place at its Invergarry (Coire Glas) operational centre.

The V2VNY project, which SSE has joined, is being supported by funding from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and aims to demonstrate a commercially viable way for fleet owners, businesses and EV drivers to contribute to grid flexibility efforts. Notably, the trial is the first to make use of alternating current (AC) rather than direct current (DC) bidirectional charging, and businesses are provided with a free 7kW AC bidirectional charger and a software package designed to optimise the charging process.

The V2X Innovation Programme, which funds this and other V2G and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) research, is supported by £65 million of finance from the government’s Flexibility Innovation Programme. Other organisations have also joined this programme to trial the use of AC V2G as part of the decarbonisation and grid balancing efforts; earlier this month, Denbighshire County Council announced that it had installed its first AC bidirectional charger at its council fleet depot as part of the V2VNY trial.

In a post on LinkedIn, SSE Renewables expressed its enthusiasm for the new technology trial, calling it “a big step forward in exploring how clean transport can contribute to a smarter, more flexible grid”, and noting that the firm is “gaining valuable insight into the potential benefits for SSE and the wider energy system”.

V2G technology allows electric vehicle batteries to be used as small-scale battery energy storage systems that can be drawn upon during times of high demand and low grid supply. Additionally, vehicles can be set to charge their batteries during times of excess renewable energy generation to prevent curtailment and make the bus use renewable energy when it is abundant.

Charging solution provider ChargePoint recently announced that it was joining forces with intelligent power management company Eaton to co-develop new technologies to boost the capabilities of V2X technology across the UK, Europe, and Canada. The two firms have said they will work together to streamline the purchase, design and deployment of V2G and V2X technologies in an effort to simplify deployment of such infrastructure and become a “one-stop shop” for the whole EV charging system.

V2G technology is not only a key tool for supporting grid balancing efforts, it also has the potential to save consumers significant amounts of money. In 2022, Eaton published a research study on the potential benefits of V2G technology, which revealed that combining bidirectional EV chargers with home renewable energy generation such as solar PV systems could offer homeowners average savings of £1,000 annually.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, ev charging, v2g, v2x, vehicle to grid
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a close up of an electric ENW van

Electricity North West launches record flexibility tender

MAX1000-BESS3

Allye Energy launches higher capacity EV battery-powered energy storage

a close up on a school traffic warning sign

Green Finance Institute report paves the way for school decarbonisation

a close up of a radiator

Energy price cap plunges 7%

54505270334_4d764e66ff_c

UK could participate in EU electricity markets under new deal to streamline energy trade

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.