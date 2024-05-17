SSE to build 50MW Scottish wind farm

SSE is set to develop the Aberarder Wind Farm, a 50MW project in the Scottish Highlands, after making a final investment decision.
Construction on the 12-turbine wind farm is expected to start before the end of 2024. SSE confirmed that a circa £100 million investment boost will be provided for the project.
The company expects to complete construction at the project by the end of 2026 and received funding in the UK’s fifth Contract for Difference (CfD) Allocation round in September 2023, securing a 15-year contract for low-carbon power generation.
The Aberarder project site is situated at Strathnairn, near Inverness, on a natural plateau approximately 700 meters above sea level. The site is located next to the operational 94MW Dunmaglass Wind Farm, which is co-owned by SSE Renewables and Greencoat UK Wind.
Once completed, the Aberarder project will see SSE Renewables, in partnership with the Highland Council, undertake £2.5 million of improvement works on the nearby Flichity Bridge, adding to the more than £9.75 million of improvements to road infrastructure already delivered by SSE Renewables as part of the nearby Dunmaglass project.
“Onshore wind is a critical component of the net zero transition. Projects like Aberarder support jobs and communities and generate clean green electricity for millions of homes and businesses up and down the country,” said Heather Donald, director of onshore development and construction, SSE Renewables.
“They are also the foundation of a homegrown electricity system and will help strengthen energy security and deliver on Scotland and the UK’s net zero targets.”
Microsoft secures green power from SSE Renewables wind farm
In other news, SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland announced earlier this month (3 May) that tech giant Microsoft had entered into a long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) with the partnered utilities that will add 30MW of wind energy capacity to Ireland’s electricity grid.
The newly-commissioned Lenalea Wind Farm, near Letterkenny in County Donegal, is one of the country’s newest onshore wind farms, jointly developed by SSE and FuturEnergy.
The CPPA secures a sustainable route to market for the venture. Under its terms, the electricity produced by the seven Vestas V117-4.3MW onshore wind turbines at Lenalea Wind Farm will contribute towards Microsoft’s goal of powering its data centre operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.