October 26, 2023

SSEN Distribution domestic energy innovation projects awarded Ofgem funding

By Lena Dias Martins
The two projects will receive a share of the over £16 million. Image: SSEN Distribution.

Two projects SSEN Distribution focussing on innovation using domestic energy have been awarded funding from Ofgem.

One of the projects receiving a share of the over £16 million awarded from the energy regulator’s Strategic Innovation Fund is Local Energy Oxfordshire – Neighbourhoods (LEO-N).

Running in partnership with the University of Oxford and Oxford City Council, the project aims to create an “enabling environment” for homes, businesses and communities in apprehension of making the transition to net zero at pace and scale required to meet the country’s target of being carbon neutral by 2030.

Focussing on making new ways of decarbonising homes and workplaces – such as trading and sharing energy – more accessible for families and businesses, SSEN Distribution has said that a successful project would bring down energy bills whilst offering the potential for lower network costs and fewer disruptive network upgrades.

The second successful project is the Vulnerability Identification Via Informative Data (VIVID) project, which aims to use data provided by smart meters and other public sources to identify which customers could save more money, receive financial help or benefit from safety and resilience measures.

As an electricity network operator, SSEN Distribution will be able to use the data to send partners (such as local authorities and charities) to provide energy efficiency measures, financial support, low carbon technology information and extra help

Project partners include Aberdeen City Council, E.On and UK Power Networks.

Three National Grid-led projects were also recently granted funding from Ofgem’s Strategic Innovation Fund. The projects’ aims include creating a standardised approach to large ‘Black Swan’ events and developing an integrated approach to planning and connecting new low carbon technologies when drawing up Local Area Energy Plans.

ofgem, Oxfordshire, SSEN Distribution, Strategic Innovation Fund
