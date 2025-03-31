News
Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 31, 2025

SSEN Distribution investment to support Oxfordshire electricity network

By Molly Green
Works will be carried out between now and 2030 across Oxford city, Headington and Yarnton. Image: SSEN.

SSEN Distribution will invest £200 million in the electricity network in Oxfordshire to support low carbon technologies and ensure network resilience.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that, along with its delivery partner OCU Group, the investment will insure the area’s network has the capacity and resilience to power homes, businesses and public services with clean energy.

Works will be carried out between now and 2030 across Oxford city, Headington and Yarnton.

SSEN Distribution, which is the distribution network operator (DNO) for central southern England said the works have three aims. The first is to support decarbonisation by enabling connection of technologies like EV chargers and heat pumps, as well as supporting community and small-scale generation for local use.

It also intends to provide a more secure, flexible and resilient electricity supply for the area, and futureproof the network so that it can support a period of planned rapid growth in Oxfordshire. Six county councils in the area have committed to delivering 100,000 homes by 2031, which the electricity network will have to supply.

According to SSEN’s Oxfordshire project director, Carl Pates, the works will be carried out so as to have as little impact as possible on neighbouring communities.

He added: “One of the ways in which we are doing this is to plan years ahead and take steps now to prevent disruption in the future, such as our project to put multiple sections of cable under the ground at the start of these works.

“This will be future-proofed and ready to support forthcoming connections to the network, so we’ll only need to work in some areas once, with no need to return each time a new connection is added.”

Much of the works will take place within existing substation sites.

On a larger scale, National Grid Transmission recently announced another milestone in its Great Grid Upgrade had been reached.

The UK’s electricity system cannot support the scale or the additional strain of the fluctuating nature of renewable energy coming online. This means that the National Energy System Operator (NESO) has to pay wind power plant owners to power down to avoid overwhelming the electricity grid, and new projects face long wait times to connect.

Local works like SSEN’s Oxfordshire project, and larger scale moves like National Grid’s upgrade will  increase electricity capacity on the UK electricity grid and enable the country to meet clean power 2030 targets.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

30 September 2025
Seattle, USA
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, dno, ev charging, residential, SSEN Distribution, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Renewables-solar-and-wind-pxfuel-NC-1-1-1

Record renewable generation in 2024, with highest capacity increase since 2017

the grangemouth refinery

Delivering a just transition: handling the closure of Grangemouth

a pylon at dawn

Ofgem launches SIF Round 5 challenges

T-pylon_640x360-national-grid (1)

National Grid submits Sea Link DCO as part of Great Grid Upgrade

Zap-Map-on-phone-3 (1)

Public EV charging network supports two million sessions every month

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.