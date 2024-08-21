SSEN, SP Energy Networks invest millions in grid upgrades

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has invested £5 million in electricity grid infrastructure upgrades to benefit the town of Witney, Oxfordshire.
Named the Witney Green Recovery project, the investment comes as part of a collaboration with the UK’s energy regulator, Ofgem. SSEN notes that the upgrades will benefit almost 30,000 homes and businesses in the area and add an additional 14.2MW of capacity to the grid. This increased capacity will allow a wider uptake of green technologies in the area, including solar panels, heat pumps, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.
Two transformers and a switchboard in the Witney substation compound will be replaced, with the substation building itself also being refurbished to accommodate the new equipment. These works are scheduled for completion in early 2026.
SSEN’s project manager for the Witney upgrade, Galina Katrandzhieva, said: “At SSEN, we are committed to investing in the future of our communities by enhancing our electricity infrastructure to support the transition to low-carbon technologies. The Witney project is a crucial part of our Green Recovery Programme, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the local economy and environment.”
This project forms part of SSEN’s wider £41 million Green Recovery investment commitment, which will increase network capacity across the UK by over 122MW to accommodate the increased demand for electrification.
SP Energy Networks invests almost £20 million
Further north, in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, SP Energy Networks is making its own investments into network infrastructure upgrades.
The network provider has successfully completed a £7 million upgrade to the Brokencross Wind Farm, installing a collector substation which feeds wind energy into the wider grid network via Coalburn Grid Substation. According to SP Energy Networks, this could provide enough energy to power up to 50,000 homes each year.
Meanwhile, SP Energy Networks has also invested £11 million into Elvanfoot Substation to improve network infrastructure, including installing two new transformers to boost the efficiency of the substation. These upgrades are due for completion in the last quarter of 2024.
The distributor is also submitting proposals for a new high-voltage grid substation near the existing Coalburn Substation to meet the increasing demand for new renewable connections in the area. Planning is currently in the early stages, and SP Energy Networks is engaging with the local community by hosting consultation events in the village of Coalburn.
Pearse Murray, SP transmission director at SP Energy Networks, said: “We are delighted to announce a significant investment in South Lanarkshire’s energy infrastructure to boost renewable energy and support the uptake of green technologies, like heat pumps and electric vehicles.
“The completion of our Brokencross Wind Farm connection project marks a major milestone in our journey in the area. This initiative, alongside our other local projects, promises substantial benefits for the local community. It will ensure a more secure energy supply regardless of network demand and support the local adoption of renewable energy. We want to thank the community for their ongoing support and collaboration throughout these projects and look forward to seeing the tangible benefits as they come to fruition.”