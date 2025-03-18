News
March 18, 2025

SSEN Distribution project launches to speed grid connection for net zero homes

By Kit Million Ross
a house with solar panels
The technology will allow more homes with low carbon tech such as solar to quickly connect to the grid. Image: Markus Winkler via Unsplash.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution is launching a new flexibility scheme in order to speed the grid connection process for new net zero housing estates.

SSEN Distribution’s new “Community Smart Access” option aims to manage electricity demand on a local level in order to support new zero-emissions homes while longer-term reinforcements to the network are completed. Delivered in collaboration with the Local Energy Markets Alliance (LEMA), the new system will use dynamic load averaging (DLA) to ensure that grids do not become overloaded as new low-carbon technologies, such as EVs, heat pumps, solar panels, and battery energy storage systems (BESS), are connected to the grid.

SSEN Distribution notes that the new Community Smart Access service will allow the network operator to procure and pay for flexibility services that it knows it will need once a new housing estate is built, meaning construction can go ahead, even in areas where the grid is more congested.

Simon Anderson, CEO of LEMA said: “DLA is a crucial accelerator in the race to unlock congested grids and enable the development of much-needed all-electric homes. Building well-insulated all-electric homes as part of greening the grid is a fantastic opportunity to also minimise energy bills, maximise sustainability and enhance energy security. Amplifying flexibility is the way to achieve this, which is what the Dynamic Load Averaging Service is designed to achieve.”

Nigel Bessant, SSEN Distribution’s head of network operations, added: “The UK and Scottish governments both want to see more new homes built, while also decarbonising the grid. A massive part of getting to net zero involves moving to low-carbon alternatives like heat pumps and EVs. Community Smart Access gives us a new option to accelerate the connection of new housing.”

Zero emission housing on the rise

The UK’s largest energy supplier, Octopus Energy, has set an ambitious target to build over 100,000 of its “Zero Bills” homes, which use low-carbon technologies to create housing developments that require little to no energy from external sources. Octopus Energy has partnered with a number of different housebuilders in its mission to deliver these homes, including Thakeham, Vistry Group, Tilia Homes, Hopkins Homes, and gs8, and recently announced that it would be expanding into Scotland through a partnership with Homes for Scotland and MAST Architects.

