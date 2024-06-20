News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 20, 2024

St Austell Brewery, ScottishPower partner to install 300 EV chargers

By Kit Million Ross
A close up of an EV plugged into a chargepoint
Over 300 EV chargepoints will be installed in pub car parks across the South West. Image: Zest

St Austell Brewery has partnered with ScottishPower to install over 300 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in pub car parks across the South West of England.

EV charging provision is limited in the South West; Cornwall Council estimates there are only around 450 EV chargepoints in the entire county. According to ScottishPower and St Austell Brewery, this new collaboration will boost chargepoint availability in the region by around 60%.

Chargepoints will be installed in the car parks of St Austell Brewery’s 160 pubs across the South West.

Paul Hine, supply chain director of St Austell Brewery, said: “We have a proud history of innovation, so working with ScottishPower to install electric car chargers was a great way to prepare our pubs for an electric future. For us, going greener makes good business sense.

“We know that investing in this green tech will help us reduce our carbon footprint and thanks to ScottishPower we have been able to do this at scale. We’re proud to be providing charging points for our local communities and creating an ‘electric tourist trail’ for anybody visiting our sites and this beautiful part of the country. What better excuse to visit the pub for a well-deserved break and a spot of lunch?”

Andrew Mouat, head of smart mobility at ScottishPower, added: “Since the beginning of our partnership, the team at St Austell Brewery always had clear goals of wanting to bring something special to their business and the local community in the South West.

“At ScottishPower, we want to help businesses integrate green tech into their operations to allow their customers to live a more sustainable lifestyle while creating a new revenue stream. We help business leaders find the best chargers for their carparks, manage and cover the cost of installation, and service the units for the term of the contract.”

Chargepoint infrastructure needs to increase

With analysis from BloombergNEF predicting that global EV sales will continue on a record-breaking trajectory, the need for public charging infrastructure has never been clearer. In fact, the perceived lack of available chargers is one of the major barriers to transitioning to an EV, with research showing that almost 60% of people see charging as preventing them from purchasing an EV.

A report by Cornwall Insight shows that the UK will need to double the pace of EV chargepoint installation in order to meet its 2030 target of 300,000 installed chargepoints.

In response, trade association ChargeUK has published a manifesto outlining a 12-step plan to ensure that UK charging infrastructure can keep up with consumer demand.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

21 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev, ev charging, public ev charging, Renewables, ScottishPower, St Austell
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
An elderly woman looks at a smart meter

UKPN announces £1 million for community energy groups

The houses of parliament in London with the Thames in the foreground

Political manifestos map Britain’s renewable future

Three white men stand in a green field with cows behind them.

Hexla, Levidian bring slurry-to-hydrogen tech to Worthy Farm

An EV with the FOR EV logo sits in front of a Stena Line port in the rain

FOR EV nets £10 million investment from Scottish National Investment Bank

Image-106_solar-and-wind-in-China-aspect-ratio-7-6-6

Clean energy industry reacts to UK manifestos ahead of election

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.