Starmer pledges UK emissions reduction of 81% by 2030

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a new national target to reduce emissions by 81% by 2035 in a speech at the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).
Each member of the UN is expected to make a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) next year at COP30. The UK’s new target, announced a year early, is an increase on the former NDC that pledged a 68% emissions reduction by 2030.
The commitment to this updated NDC has been met with support from the clean energy industry, heralded as “the sort of leadership the world is crying out for on climate” by climate solutions charity Ashden.
In his address, Starmer called the commitment “the path towards national security, energy independence and the economic stability necessary to boost living standards for working people”.
Gareth Redmond-King, head of international programme at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said: “The new UK government was elected on promises of stronger climate action at home, and climate leadership on the world stage.
“Today’s NDC announcement of 81% emissions reduction by 2035 represents both—setting out bolder ambition early, along with other leading nations, and making new announcements at home which will help deliver in a way that works best for the British people.”
Starmer’s comments come as the results of a poll, conducted by YouGov on behalf of the ECIU, show that three-quarters (75%) of MPs believe the UK should be one of the most ambitious countries in the world when it comes to addressing climate change.
This is a significant increase on a similar poll carried out in April, when just 51% of MPs agreed with the statement.
‘Even harder work begins’
Dr Ashok Sinha, CEO of Ashden, called the NDC announcement “the kind of climate diplomacy the world needs”, adding that “now the even harder work begins”.
Sinha continued: “Decarbonising the grid and land transport is comparatively easy compared to capturing the huge potential of local and community renewables and decarbonising heat in our buildings, place by place, dwelling by dwelling. That will require a new approach by government based on supporting bespoke local action, everywhere.”
It is expected that more context will be given on how the new target will be met in the government’s upcoming Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, due in early 2025. Yesterday, Starmer confirmed that the Clean Industry Bonus, promised in Labour’s manifesto, will come with a provisional £27 million per GW of offshore wind projects. The government said that this means that if between 7GW and 8GW of offshore wind apply, the budget could go up to £200 million.
Chief executive of trade association Solar Energy UK, Chris Hewett, said: “I am very glad that the prime minister has assumed the mantle of climate leadership by attending the COP29 climate summit in Baku, while doubling down on the government’s commitment to power up the economy through delivering more clean energy.”