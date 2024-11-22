News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 22, 2024

Startups chosen for Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult’s Launch Academy Scotland accelerator programme

By Kit Million Ross
A group of people in hard hats and hi vis vests stand near industrial equipment
Representatives of the ten winning businesses, who will receive mentoring from the programme. Image: ORE Catapult.

Ten up-and-coming businesses have been selected to take part in the inaugural Launch Academy Scotland programme, which is set to boost the growth of Scottish clean energy businesses.

The Launch Academy Scotland programme has been launched by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, with this first round opened exclusively to Scottish small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Each of the selected businesses pitched technology solutions to challenges set by Launch Academy Scotland’s sponsors, who include Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise, BlueFloat Energy | Nadara Partnership, Ocean Winds, and Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm.

The ten successful companies will now participate in a seven-month technology development and business acceleration mentoring programme, which ORE Catapult states is designed to speed up commercialising their products and services to benefit the offshore wind market in the UK and abroad.

The participating companies: Airspection, AJT Engineering, Fathom Group, Fennex, Frontier Robotics, Innovair, Kraken Robotics, Revive Geoscience, Smarter Subsea (Handling) and Subworx, specialise in a variety of different technologies that could benefit the offshore wind sector.

Notably, several of the firms, including Innovair, Airspection, Frontier Robotics, and Kraken Robotics, focus on robotics in the sector, particularly concerning inspection and mapping offshore assets.

Dr Stephen Wyatt, director of strategy and emerging technologies at ORE Catapult, said: “The UK is recognised internationally as a global leader and innovator within the offshore wind sector. We recognise that the industry-focused thinking, creativity and collaborative approach demonstrated by Launch Academy supply chain companies will be instrumental in helping the sector deliver its crucial role in achieving energy security and clean renewable energy targets while smoothing the transition towards net zero.”

Kirsty Adams, head of supply chain at BlueFloat Energy | Nadara Partnership added: “We were impressed with the quality of applications through this first Scottish cohort, and as sponsors, we are genuinely excited by the opportunity to partner with brilliant minds across the ten successful companies to unlock ground-breaking solutions that will ensure the UK remains at the forefront of renewable energy innovation.”

Scotland: the next green tech hub?

The Scottish government has been increasingly focused on new green technology in recent years. Earlier this week, it was announced that construction had begun on EnergyWorks, a £9.1 million government-funded facility in Aberdeen for green tech development. When completed in autumn 2025, the facility will offer industrial and collaboration space alongside manufacturing facilities to help new firms scale up development.

ORE Catapult has long supported Scottish SMEs in the offshore wind sector. Last month, it opened its fifth Fit for Offshore Renewables (F4OR) supply chain mentoring programme, which supports energy supply chain businesses in moving into the offshore renewable energy sector through mentoring and financial support lasting an average of 18 months.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, launch academy scotland, offshore wind, ORE Catapult, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
AR6_contracts_signing-2MB.width-500 (1)

Low Carbon Contracts Company signs 130 contracts for difference

Electricity pylons at sunset

NESO to launch Quick Reserve for frequency balancing

Woodburn Good Energy Heat Pump

Good Energy to pilot automated flexibility

an overhead shot of a pylon on green fields with sheep

NESO to launch updated Demand Flexibility Service

Kemsley_BESS_project_Image_EDF_Renewables_UK_750_420_80_s_c1

Battery storage capacity in Ireland to increase fivefold by 2030

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.