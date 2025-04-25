Statera Energy secures planning approval for UK’s largest green hydrogen project

Renewable energy developer Statera Energy has announced that it has secured planning approval for its Kintore Green Hydrogen project.
The company announced today (25 April) that it had obtained planning approval from Aberdeenshire Council for the project, which once operational will have a 3GW production capacity. The development will produce zero-carbon green hydrogen from renewable energy, including from surplus wind power from Scottish wind farms that would otherwise need to be turned off at times of high generation and low demand. Green hydrogen can be used by carbon-intensive industrial operations as an alternative to natural gas, which Statera Energy states will help to improve the UK’s energy security.
Statera Energy has not yet stated when it expects construction to begin on the project. However, the firm has noted that it expects the first 500MW of operational capacity to come online by 2030, with full operational capacity expected to by reached by the early 2030’s. The developer also notes that the project will support around 3,000 jobs during its construction and 300 permanent jobs once operational, while also delivering over £1 billion of economic benefits to the UK over the project lifecycle.
The project is located close to several major wind developments in the North Sea, near an area of noted grid bottlenecks. The project’s developer states that by using excess wind power and thus preventing curtailment, the project will deliver billions of pounds of cost savings to UK energy consumers by lifting constraints on the grid. Additionally, Statera Energy states that the hydrogen produced at the Kintore project will help to service key industrial clusters in Scotland and the North of England, including at Grangemouth, Teesside, and Humberside.
Statera Energy CEO Tom Vernon stated that the approval of planning permission marks “a major step forward in delivering the UK’s clean hydrogen ambition while supporting our energy independence, and accelerating the development of homegrown clean energy alternatives for large industrial users.” He added that the project is designed specifically to capitalise on the full potential of green hydrogen, adding that the Kintore development’s scale and location will help to ensure the best use can be made of surplus wind power.
Statera Energy currently has 1GW of UK projects operational or under construction, with a further 16GW of capacity either consented or in development.