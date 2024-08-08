Statkraft to redesign Mossy Hill wind farm with fewer turbines

Power producer Statkraft has announced plans to redesign its proposed Mossy Hill Wind farm on Shetland, Scotland.
The new plans include decreasing the number of installed wind turbines by a third in order to reduce the visual and environmental impact of the project, as well as developing public amenities on the site.
Plans for the wind farm were consented by the Shetland Islands Council in 2019, with approval granted for up to 12 wind turbines with around 48MW of installed capacity. The revised plans will see the number of turbines reduced to eight, removal of turbines nearest to the main road, and slightly increasing the tip height of the remaining turbines. The new proposal would provide an installed capacity of 36MW.
Statkraft also plans to build a single story office building on the site, to be used as a hub for local Statkraft employees. Public toilets, a water refill station, and parking with electric vehicle chargepoints would also be installed on site to provide for visitors to the wind farm. A nature viewing area will also be created for visitors.
Meanwhile, the National Cycle Network Route 1 would also be re-routed through the wind farm itself, providing a safer alternative to cycling on the main road.
These changes will require a new planning application to be submitted, and Statkraft will be hosting a series of public events later this month to allow local residents to share their feedback on the new proposals.
John Thouless, Statkraft’s principal wind project manager said: “Mossy Hill Wind Farm was designed almost a decade ago, so it’s right to look again to see if what was consented is still the best way to build the project. We’ve decided to reconfigure the design, and are putting forward improved plans, meaning the visual impact of the wind farm is reduced. I’m looking forward to continuing our conversations with the local community and explaining more about our new proposals.”
Tracey Leslie, Statkraft’s assistant shetland project manager added: “The significant benefits we’re proposing have been driven by what Shetlanders like myself value. This would see us enhancing access and cycling routes, particularly for people who use wheelchairs or have other mobility issues, allowing everyone to experience and enjoy a viewpoint of Shetland from the elevated position of our wind farm.
“The plans we have for building an office at Mossy Hill would also mean we’re able to deliver other benefits for people visiting the area too, including public toilets, a water refill station, and electric charging points.”