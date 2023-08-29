Substation to add 500MW to ‘Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm’

The Seagreen 1A substation has been unanimously approved by East Lothian Council’s Planning Committee.
Taken forward by Seagreen Wind Energy Ltd (SWELL) – a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies – the plan aims to build the remaining 36 of the 150 consented offshore wind turbines adjacent to Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm – dubbed ‘Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.’
These 36 wind turbines required a separate grid connection through the Cockenzie substation.
The plans also propose a ‘cable corridor’ to the Seagreen wind farm to enable an additional 500MW of renewable energy capacity bolstering it to 1.6GW.
Seagreen is located 27km off the Angus coastline and 66km off the East Lothian coastline.
“We welcome the continued support from East Lothian Council. We have worked hard on the detailed designs and all the proposed Seagreen 1A substation buildings will be significantly lower in height than the existing substation next door,” Simon Hindsonlead, onshore consents manager for Seagreen.
“Our plans have also been well received comprising a collection of smaller buildings, rather than one larger building, and for being set back from the road allowing for the incorporation of landscaping.”
The project’s delivery is subject to securing an economic route to market before a final investment decision.