Survey finds increased confidence in EVs and US public charging experience

A new report from Plug In America has found that EV driver satisfaction is on the rise across the US.
The nonprofit, which works to encourage the shift to EVs in the US, has found that just under 92% of those it surveyed stated that it is “likely” or “very likely” that their next vehicle will be an EV – an increase from last year’s result of 89.4%. Among these, the vast majority state that it is “very likely” that their next vehicle will be an EV, with 76.1% expressing this level of confidence.
The survey, which was conducted between January 2025 and March 2025, includes responses from over 6,000 people, including over 5,300 EV drivers.
The survey reveals that the main motivations for choosing to switch to an EV have remained the same as the previous year. Of the EV drivers surveyed, 39.7% stated that clean air and environmental protection are their key motivators, compared to 40.7% last year. Notably, cost savings are becoming an increasingly common reason for switching to an EV, with 21.4% citing this as their primary reason for making the move to an electric vehicle.
Previous surveys from Plug In America have noted that concerns around EV driving, including costs, range anxiety and battery lifetime, fall significantly after users purchase an EV, a trend which continues this year. Concerns surround battery range in particular, with 48.1% saying they have significant fears around driving range before purchasing an EV, compared to just 22.8% afterwards.
Plug In America notes that the amount of concern prospective EV drivers have before purchasing an EV has also fallen significantly between 2024 and 2025, something that the non-profit attributes to the increasing success of public awareness campaigns surrounding the realities of EV driving. In the 2024 survey, 69.8% of respondents expressed significant concern around battery range before purchasing an EV, with just 48.1% expressing this fear before their EV purchase in 2025.
Concerns around public charging have continued to fall, with 42.7% of prospective EV drivers expressing this fear before their purchase in 2024, compared to 35.7% in 2025.
Home charging has extremely high rates of uptake in the US, with 94.2% of survey respondents indicating that they have access to an EV charger at home; this figure is significantly higher than that seen in the UK, where research from Cornwall Insight indicates that around 80% of UK EV drivers have access to charging at home.
Of the 4,500 US respondents who have access to charging at home, 50.1% charge their vehicle at home on a daily basis, with a further 44.5% charging at home at least weekly. Of these, around 60% choose to charge their vehicle overnight, defined as between 10pm and 6am, with around 13.5% charging between 5 pm and 10 pm.
A little under half of the respondents stated that they use a scheduled charging feature to charge their vehicle, with around 28% stating they use this feature every time they charge their vehicle.
Plug In America executive director Joel Levin said that the findings “tell a powerful story of momentum”, adding: “EV drivers are not just satisfied—they’re in love with their vehicles and are increasingly confident and better informed.”