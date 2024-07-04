Tech Zero climate initiative relaunched by Octopus Energy Group and Tech Nation

The Tech Zero initiative, relaunched with backing from Octopus Energy and Tech Nation, provides support and resources for tech companies committing to net zero carbon emissions.
Tech Zero, which initially launched in 2021, supported tech companies’ drive to a clean economy. With this new backing it will continue its support, host events with tech companies and climate experts, and develop a green jobs hub.
With 400 members, it claims to be the largest tech campaign committed to climate action in the UK. Tech Zero is free to access and accepts members of all sizes.
To mark the relaunch, Tech Zero and Kraken – Octopus Energy’s proprietary technology platform – hosted the ‘Kraken x Tech Zero Hackathon’. The event saw developers and designers from 34 different companies compete in teams for a prize: a £20,000 grant and a one-year mentorship programme with Kraken.
Sophia Kesteven, general manager of Tech Zero, said: “Tech Zero’s mission is to drive the tech industry to net zero rapidly. We must ensure tech’s carbon footprint doesn’t match its growth as we tackle global challenges. The ‘Kraken x Tech Zero Hackathon’ aims to accelerate this transition, spurring climate action through innovation.”
Participants, including employees from Microsoft, Go Cardless, Airbus, Cisco and BT, were given the resources, APIs, and mentoring needed to develop solutions for real-life climate challenges.
James Eddison, CTO of Octopus Energy, commented: “At the hackathon, we saw the power and creativity of the tech community in addressing the most pressing challenge facing humanity. Congratulations to all participants for coming up with solutions that will benefit customers and build a cheap, green energy future for everyone.”
Carolyn Dawson, CEO of Founders Forum Group and Tech Nation, added: “We’re really excited to revive Tech Zero alongside Octopus Energy Group and bring more tech companies, large and small, closer to their net zero goals. Our partnership with Octopus allows us to relaunch the Tech Zero initiative with a free-to-access platform that democratises access to the resources and contacts that can help scaleups and big tech firms alike eliminate their carbon footprints.”
Facilitating the digital age
The energy required to maintain the technological advances of the modern age means that it is critical for tech companies to find ways of operating sustainably. For example, data centres often utilise high-density computing equipment to maximise processing power per square foot. While this is frequently efficient in terms of space, it can increase energy consumption per unit area.
Current± has been exploring the impact of that consumption both in Ireland, where data centres are estimated to have consumed around 5.3TWh of electricity in 2022 and as a result of the AI boom.