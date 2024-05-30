The great EV debate: experience is shaping electric car opinions

A new study by SEAT subsidiary CUPRA and Volkswagen Group brands has exposed a growing divide in perceptions of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK.
While 94% of current EV owners are happy with their switch, and seven in ten drivers say they will be driving a fully electric vehicle within the next ten years, almost two-thirds (63%) of non-EV drivers remain unconvinced or uninterested. This disparity highlights the challenges facing the UK’s transition to electric mobility, even as the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel cars looms.
The shift away from ICE
While EV sales in the UK reached record volumes in 2023, their market share dipped slightly, indicating a cooling off in interest. This slowdown coincides with mixed signals from the government, including the delay of the ban on new petrol and diesel cars to 2035, creating uncertainty for consumers and manufacturers alike. The news that the UK’s charging infrastructure is woefully off track to meet its 2030 targets is also fuelling negativity towards EV adoption from some quarters.
The divide in perceptions between EV owners and non-owners has huge ramifications for the UK’s renewable energy landscape. A successful transition to electric mobility is crucial for achieving net-zero emissions targets, with transportation a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. However, this research suggests that a lack of informed dialogue combined with misconceptions about charging infrastructure, range anxiety and costs are hindering wider EV adoption.
Addressing the divide
To bridge this gap, industry stakeholders and policymakers must focus on education and dispelling myths surrounding EVs. As Alfonso Martinez, UK managing director of ALD Automotive | LeasePlan UK, states: “Our research shows that most UK motorists have never had the opportunity to drive an EV, with just one in ten drivers having ever sat behind the wheel of an EV. Without this first-hand experience, it’s easy to stick to what you know and avoid change.
“Most drivers understand that EVs are better for the environment than petrol or diesel, but the perceived higher costs are holding them back. Introducing measures such as reducing VAT on public charging from 20% to 5% and aligning it with plugging in at home would be a useful step in incentivising the case for switching to EVs – especially for drivers without off-street parking.”