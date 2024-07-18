News
Emobility
July 18, 2024

Top energy majors form JV to install 3,000 EV chargers

By Kit Million Ross
EV chargers lined up on a residential street
The 3000 new chargepoints will be clustered in 300 urban hubs across the UK and Ireland. Image: UKPN.

Two of the largest energy suppliers have joined forces to become a major player in the UK and Ireland electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint space.

French firm TotalEnergies and UK-headquartered SSE have signed a binding agreement to create a new joint venture (JV) for EV charging infrastructure in the UK and Ireland, which has been named Source.

Source will work to deploy up to 3,000 high power (150kW and above) EV chargers across the UK and Ireland, grouped into 300 “EV hubs” located in prime urban areas. Several of these hubs are reportedly already under construction, with dozens more currently in development studies. The new chargepoints will be powered by renewable energy provided by both partner firms.

Commenting on the new agreement, Mathieu Soulas, senior vice president of new mobilities at TotalEnergies said the firm “is proud to contribute to the development of electric mobility to decarbonize transportation in the UK and Ireland.”, adding that the JV represents a “great opportunity to extend our network in Europe and stake out a key position as a reference high-power charging player.”

 He continued: “We want to offer our customers – passenger cars and fleet alike – a nationwide, ultra-fast and reliable charging service that allows them to travel efficiently with complete peace of mind. This development also contributes to our integrated power strategy in the UK, combining renewable and flexible power generation capacity, trading and marketing of low-carbon electricity available 24 hours a day.”

“SSE is already playing a leading role in decarbonising the UK and Ireland’s power system, including building the world’s largest offshore wind farm and transforming electricity networks” added Neil Kirkby, managing director of enterprise at SSE.

“Now this agreement will help accelerate progress towards a decarbonised transport system too, ensuring the vehicles that keep the economy moving can do so in a more sustainable and efficient way.”

Chargepoint investment continues to soar

With the UK government’s fossil fuel vehicle ban rapidly approaching, UK investment in chargepoint infrastructure has seen significant growth.

Last month, EV charger suppliers Char.gy announced it had secured a £100 million finance package to expand the rollout of on-street charging infrastructure across the UK, just days before another EV charging network, Be.EV, announced it too had landed a major funding injection in the form of a landmark £55 million debt raise from NatWest and German bank KfW IPEX-Bank.

Meanwhile, real estate investor and developer Sixpenny Group recently announced plans to create an EV “supercharging hub” in Crawley, West Sussex, consisting of 22, 180, 240, and 400kW chargers.

