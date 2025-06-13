Tritium launches EU-compliant scalable EV charging hardware

Tritium, a designer and manufacturer of DC fast EV chargers, has launched a new charging architecture that it has engineered specifically for Europe.
Responding to Europe’s regulatory and infrastructure needs, Tritium’s new offer, the TRI-FLEX EV charging platform offers modular, phased deployment that allows operators to scale at a lower cost. It supports up to 64 chargepoints and offers a mix of 100kW, 200kW and 400kW dispensers.
Tritium said the new offer is Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) compliant and it also meets the EU’s Measuring and Instruments Directive (MID). It also complies with the German Eichricht law that similarly legislates accurate, transparent commercial measurements for EV charging.
AFIR was introduced in Europe in April 2024, mandating that fast-charging stations for cars and vans of at least 150kW are installed every 60 km along the TEN-T core road network by 2025.
The regulation also stipulates pricing transparency and that operators provide customers with complete information of availability and pricing (these points are similar to those introduced in the UK late last year).
According to Tritium CEO Arcady Sosinov, “without a fundamental shift in charging architecture, we’ll hit that wall where EVs are increasingly popular but increasingly difficult to charge”.
He said that TRI-FLEX is designed to “grow with demand, optimise grid impact and meet Europe’s strict regulatory environment”.
The platform has built-in support for battery storage and renewable energy integration and has a smart grid functionality with 25kW power resolution and real-time load balancing. TRI-FLEX is IP65-rated and liquid cooled for performance and reliability.
Tritium’s solutions have seen it win at Solar Media’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs), taking the Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (C&I & Public) award in 2021 and 2022.
It first launched a platform for scaling EV networks in 2020, with what it called the world’s first Modular Scalable Charging (MSC) hardware platform allowing customers to increase the power level of chargers in 25kW increments up to and beyond 350kW.
This year, the EVIEs award ceremony will be held after the second day of the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit, taking place in London on the 1-2 October, offering a business-focused platform to address the urgent need for scalable, smart and sustainable EV charging infrastructure across the country.
The event will bring together policymakers, fleet operators, energy leaders, charge point operators (CPOs), and investors for two days of high-impact discussion, networking, and strategy-sharing.
View the agenda and book tickets here, and make an awards nomination or book your table at the ceremony here.