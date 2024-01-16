Trojan secures £26 million to deploy ‘thousands of EV chargers’

On-street electric vehicle (EV) charging firm Trojan Energy has secured £26 million which will enable the company to “deploy thousands of chargers across the UK”.
The funding round helped Trojan secure funding from BGF (£8 million) and the Scottish National Investment Bank (£18 million follow-on investment).
Trojan Energy’s EV chargers sit “flat and flush” with the pavement ensuring that pavements are not cluttered and offer charging speeds of up to 22kW. These are manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland.
The technology also utilises what Trojan has called a DEICER system which alerts drivers when a charger and charging bay become available to ensure a “seamless user experience”. This is of particular importance to reduce any concerns drivers may have with “range anxiety” – a common stumbling block in the adoption of EVs in the UK.
It is worth noting that the company recently partnered with Barnet Council to install around 1,300 on-street chargepoints across the region. Trojan also said in a statement that there is a “strong pipeline of new opportunities across the UK, including in England as part of the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund”.
Ian Mackenzie, CEO at Trojan Energy, said: “We welcome this new investment from BGF and follow on funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank. This funding will allow Trojan Energy to continue its journey and deploy several thousand more charging points across the UK, serving tens of thousands of customers.
“Trojan will be firmly on track to become one of the biggest providers of on-street EV charging in the UK, continuing our work as the world’s largest ‘clutter free’ on-street charging solution.”