News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 10, 2025

U Power, NV Gotion sign MoU for battery swapping tech

By Kit Million Ross
a group of people watch a car lifted into a battery swapping machine
The firms will jointly develop battery bank operations to support the rollout of battery swapping infrastructure across Thailand. Image: U Power.

EV battery swapping tech firm U Power has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NV Gotion Co. to accelerate the uptake of battery swapping in Southeast Asia.

Battery swapping involves replacing an EV’s empty battery with a new, fully-charged one, and is typically done at a specialised facility as an alternative to charging the battery.

The two firms will work together to jointly develop battery modules and packs for many different types of electric vehicles, including two- and three-wheeler motorcycles, vans, light-duty trucks and heavy-duty trucks. The two will also jointly develop battery bank operations to support the rollout of battery swapping infrastructure across Thailand, as well as battery leasing and vehicle-to-grid solutions.

U Power has signed several major MoUs in the last year to support its efforts to grow the reach of battery swapping tech across Thailand, with the aim of expanding across the wider Southeast Asia region. These include partnerships with Pattaya AI Terminal, SUSCO, SAIC, EZZY Transporter, Sumitomo Mitsui and Auto Drive EV.

Johnny Lee, CEO and chairman of U Power said that the firm is excited to partner with NV Gotion, adding that the partnership: “strengthens our capabilities in addressing a growing demand for a reliable supply of compatible EV batteries in the Southeast Asia market, and marks a significant step forward towards the acceleration of our battery-bank operations.

“We believe this new strategic partnership will empower us to seize market share and create a fully integrated battery-swapping ecosystem.”

Battery swapping technology is gaining significant interest in Asia in recent months, particularly in China. In March of this year, China-headquartered lithium-ion battery manufacturer CATL and Chinese EV company NIO joined forces in efforts to develop the world’s largest EV battery swapping network for passenger vehicles. CATL launched its Choco-Swap battery swapping network in December 2024; by the end of this year, the company is aiming to build 1,000 Choco-Swap stations and expand its network into Hong Kong and Macau.

More recently, CATL formed a partnership with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)  in order for the two to develop 10,000 battery swap stations across China, with the intention of a  a ‘swap-as-fast-as-refuelling’ option for EV drivers in China.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
battery swap, battery swapping, business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, ev charging, evie, evie25, EVIES, evies25, market, nv gotion, Renewables, Technology, upower
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
an ev plugged into a charger

E.ON Next launches pilot for no upfront cost EV chargers

a battery energy storage unit painted white and bearing the moment energy logo stands alone and outside

Moment Energy’s Canadian EV battery repurposing hub opens

Screenshot 2025-07-03 172805

V2G in Australia: Ausgrid’s breakthrough in vehicle-to-grid technology

The Clean Power 2030 Summits.

‘The skills are immutable’: Plugging the UK’s green energy skills gap

a hand, lit by red light, plugs a car into an EV charger

Only 2% of property managers plan to install EV chargers, despite demand

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.