U Power, NV Gotion sign MoU for battery swapping tech

EV battery swapping tech firm U Power has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NV Gotion Co. to accelerate the uptake of battery swapping in Southeast Asia.
Battery swapping involves replacing an EV’s empty battery with a new, fully-charged one, and is typically done at a specialised facility as an alternative to charging the battery.
The two firms will work together to jointly develop battery modules and packs for many different types of electric vehicles, including two- and three-wheeler motorcycles, vans, light-duty trucks and heavy-duty trucks. The two will also jointly develop battery bank operations to support the rollout of battery swapping infrastructure across Thailand, as well as battery leasing and vehicle-to-grid solutions.
U Power has signed several major MoUs in the last year to support its efforts to grow the reach of battery swapping tech across Thailand, with the aim of expanding across the wider Southeast Asia region. These include partnerships with Pattaya AI Terminal, SUSCO, SAIC, EZZY Transporter, Sumitomo Mitsui and Auto Drive EV.
Johnny Lee, CEO and chairman of U Power said that the firm is excited to partner with NV Gotion, adding that the partnership: “strengthens our capabilities in addressing a growing demand for a reliable supply of compatible EV batteries in the Southeast Asia market, and marks a significant step forward towards the acceleration of our battery-bank operations.
“We believe this new strategic partnership will empower us to seize market share and create a fully integrated battery-swapping ecosystem.”
Battery swapping technology is gaining significant interest in Asia in recent months, particularly in China. In March of this year, China-headquartered lithium-ion battery manufacturer CATL and Chinese EV company NIO joined forces in efforts to develop the world’s largest EV battery swapping network for passenger vehicles. CATL launched its Choco-Swap battery swapping network in December 2024; by the end of this year, the company is aiming to build 1,000 Choco-Swap stations and expand its network into Hong Kong and Macau.
More recently, CATL formed a partnership with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) in order for the two to develop 10,000 battery swap stations across China, with the intention of a a ‘swap-as-fast-as-refuelling’ option for EV drivers in China.
