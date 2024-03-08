UK needs 27GW of wave energy for lowest cost net zero energy system, study finds

The UK must harness 27GW of wave energy capacity by 2050 to achieve the “lowest cost, net zero energy system”, according to a new report published by LUT University Finland.
Investigating a series of scenarios in the UK and Ireland to measure the most cost-effective transition to a net zero energy system by 2050, LUT University found the best-performing scenario harnessed 27GW of wave energy capacity within a “broad combination” of renewables, including solar, wind and geothermal.
According to the report, this means a fossil-nuclear approach with less sustainability and higher costs can be entirely avoided.
“Wave power has a high potential globally, in Europe and in particular along the Atlantic coasts in the UK and Ireland,” said Christian Breyer, professor for solar economy at LUT University.
“For the first time we could show the high economic attractiveness of wave power for the entire energy system, which has to be now enabled with the right general framework for wave power.”
To harness what the university calls “one of the world’s largest untapped renewable energy sources”, Richard Arnold, policy director at the Marine Energy Council, called for a “consistent route to market for wave energy with clear and ambitious targets of at least 300MW deployed by 2035”.
A commercial breakthrough for wave energy
The report closely follows Swedish developer CorPower Ocean completing the first cycle of ocean commissioning for its commercial scale waver energy device, the C4 Wave Energy Converter (WEC).
The C4 WEC turned wave motion into rotation, which is converted into electricity via generators inside the buoy.
Following rig testing in the grid-connected configuration of the C3 WEC prototype, the C4 WEC was deployed in the Atlantic off the coast of Portugal in August 2023 and has now overcome what the supplier described as “one of wave energy’s toughest historical challenges” – storm survivability.
According to CorPower, the C4 WEC was able to limit response to extreme storm waves of up to 18.5m by tuning and de-tuning according to varying sea states.
“The tuning and detuning feature of CorPower Ocean’s WECs can be compared to wind turbines, where all modern turbines have a function to pitch the blades to alter the response to the wind conditions, limiting loads in storms while optimizing yield in regular conditions,” explained CorPower.
“CorPower Ocean’s commercial-scale breakthroughs in Portugal, demonstrates that wave energy is ready to realise its crucial role in a secure and cost-effective transition to net zero,” added Arnold.
“LUT University’s compelling report reinforces the importance of wave energy in the UK’s energy transition. The UK has the maritime expertise, offshore engineering experience and supply chains to lead the world in harnessing wave energy. It is critical that the UK Government provides a clear route to market and supports the wave energy industry investing in coastal communities and beyond.”
Last month the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) allocated up to £100,000 in funding for 12 low-carbon technology start-ups, including a range of wave energy projects.