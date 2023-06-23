UK and Ukraine to strengthen renewable energy cooperation in joint recovery efforts 

Trade association RenewableUK and the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in London yesterday.
UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly and the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, penned a joint letter urging global businesses to stand together and aid in the planning and execution of Ukraine’s path to recovery. Both countries emphasised the need for planning and coordination between public and private sectors to unlock Ukraine’s economic potential and facilitate large-scale reconstruction opportunities.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been established, outlining key objectives for the decarbonisation of Ukraine and the UK’s energy sectors. The MoU highlights the critical role of renewable energy in combatting climate change and achieving a sustainable energy future, and aims to enhance cooperation, knowledge exchange, market development, and trade between the renewable energy sectors of both nations.
The MoU states that “The Parties agree to collaborate and exchange information on policies, regulations, best practices, and technological advancements relevant to the development and deployment of renewable energy technologies. This collaboration may include, but is not limited to, providing access to RenewableUK’s EnergyPulse global market intelligence data as required.”
UK Energy Minister Grant Shapps also spoke at the conference, announcing an initial £25 million investment in green Ukrainian businesses, a £10 million ‘Innovate Ukraine’ Green Energy Challenge Fund, £3 million to help Ukraine “establish institutional changes needed to bolster the green transition… bringing further UK expertise and investment to Ukraine’s energy network.” Shapps praised the speed at which Ukraine had disconnected from the old Russian energy grid and connected to the European one.
RenewableUK’s commercial director Vicky Mant, who signed the MoU, said: “We’ll be collaborating closely by exchanging information on the latest developments in clean technology, renewable energy policy and best practice, so that we can roll out projects faster in both countries, backed by international investors.”
RenewableUK said that the MoU will lead to skill sharing workshops with the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association to speed up the deployment of onshore wind. Ukraine and the UK are both acutely aware of their need to diversify their energy grids from gas dependency, and there is lots of scope for joint work on this goal.
“It’s extraordinary to see that even during this period of intense conflict, Ukraine is still managing to build onshore wind farms, with a 19-turbine project just sixty miles from the front line being officially opened just last month. That level of tenacity speaks volumes about the level of commitment in Ukraine to ramp up its renewable energy capacity and we stand ready to help them to deliver even more,” added Mant.
Vice Chairman of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association, Oleksandr Podprugin, said: “By partnering with RenewableUK, we are taking a bold stride towards harnessing the potential of renewable energy.”
“This collaboration is especially important for Ukraine as a sign of continuous support against Russian aggression. The challenges which our country faces, and our ambitious sustainable targets, require tremendous efforts from Ukraine and a real technological and industrial co-operation with our true partners.”