November 9, 2023

UK and US partner to make fusion energy commercially viable

By Lena Dias Martins
This is the UK's first formal international fusion collaboration, since it launched the £650 million Fusion Futures Programme in October 2023. Image: Gov.UK.

The UK and US have formed a new partnership to accelerate global fusion energy development and make the technology commercially viable.

Agreed in Washington DC and announced yesterday (8 November), the partnership signed by the UK’s minister for nuclear and networks, Andrew Bowie, and the US deputy undersecretary at the Department for Energy, David Turk will see:

  • UK and US scientists work collaboratively to address the technical challenges of delivering commercially viable fusion energy.
  • Open access between facilities and stimulate new research and development opportunities.
  • Create standardised regulatory frameworks and codes of practise.
  • Develop resilient, long-term supply chains.
  • Promote skills development to build a futureproof talent pool.

This is the UK’s first formal international fusion collaboration since it launched the £650 million Fusion Futures Programme in October 2023. Part of the UK’s fusion strategy, the programme aims to ensure that “the UK remains at the cutting-edge of innovation” by providing training opportunities within the sector and dedicated funding for fusion companies.

“International collaboration is key for advancing fusion and achieving our ambition of getting a commercial fusion reactor grid-ready by 2040,” said Bowie.

“The UK and the US are world-leaders in this technology, and pooling our resources will unlock new private sector investment. This bold new partnership will help turn our fusion ambitions into reality.”

Turk added: “The US and the UK have long partnered on some of the world’s most ambitious scientific endeavours. 

“I look forward to welcoming minister Bowie to Washington to build on that partnership to advance fusion energy that could ultimately help us achieve our countries’ shared goal of ending the climate crisis.”

