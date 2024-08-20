UK energy consumer satisfaction rises: Ofgem

New data from the UK’s energy regulator, Ofgem, has shown that UK consumers are more satisfied with their energy supplier now than in autumn 2023.
The latest edition of Energy Consumer Satisfaction Survey has revealed that among UK consumers, overall satisfaction with energy suppliers is 73% – an increase from the last survey in September 2023, but still below April 2020’s peak of 78%. Satisfaction with customer service is at 66%, which is back in line with levels seen at the end of 2022, but still below the high of 75% seen in April 2020.
Many customers are reporting that their queries are left unresolved by their suppliers, with one in seven (15%) reporting that their queries were not resolved and a further 21% saying their queries were only partially resolved.
Satisfaction with bill accuracy and ease of understanding bills has also increased, with 78% satisfied with the accuracy of their bill and 74% confident they are able to understand their bill. Satisfaction with ease of understanding is at the highest level since Ofgem began tracking it in 2018.
However, financially vulnerable customers are being offered less proactive support than in previous months, with only 12% of respondents in financial difficulty saying their supplier had reached out to offer support, following their falling behind on payments. Among those in contact with their supplier to ask for support, most were offered some form of help (86%), although non-financial support is more common than financial support.
The top suppliers for satisfaction
Data on UK consumer satisfaction for each of the nation’s top energy suppliers has also been released. Of the UK’s nine leading energy suppliers, only two saw customer satisfaction rates rise, with three seeing declining satisfaction and the remainder holding steady.
Utility Warehouse and Octopus Energy customers reported higher levels of satisfaction than the last edition of the survey, with Octopus Energy being the most highly rated UK supplier for both overall satisfaction and satisfaction with customer service, with 87% and 78% reporting being satisfied respectively.
Commenting on this, Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy, said: “Once again, the official data shows customers are far happier with Octopus than other energy companies. Our incredible, caring team and continuous investment in technology mean lower prices, better service and more innovation than other large energy companies. We’re not perfect, but we started this company to do energy better for customers. It’s made us the biggest power supplier in the UK and it’s still our absolute priority.”
At the other end of the scale is OVO Energy, ranked bottom with a 63% overall satisfaction rating and just a 55% customer service satisfaction rating.