UK-first EV charger installer certification scheme launches

A new certification scheme for electric vehicle (EV) charger installers has been launched to speed up the implantation of charger infrastructure and close the green skills gap.
Flexi-Orb (Flexible Energy Oversight Registration Body) has been trialling the service for the past three years and now has appointed its first UKAS-accredited certification body, Simply Certifcation, to roll out the scheme to installers.
The scheme is the first in the UK to offer certification for EV charger installers, which Flexi-Orb hopes will increase the speed and quality of home EV charge points in the UK.
David Lindsay, managing director of Certi-fi Schemes says: “We are delighted to launch this scheme alongside Simply Certification. Our new scheme will help drive up standards across domestic renewable installations and critically, include EV charging so that consumers can choose an installer with confidence.
“Our journey to UKAS recognition was, quite rightly, extremely challenging, and we want to reflect that high expectation in our scheme standards. As well as competent on-site assessment, we believe in the importance of back-office support, so our scheme promotes separate, specialist assessors for each.
“As the country increases its move towards net zero, the demand for the safe installation of renewable systems will intensify. We expect our entry into the market to increase the capacity to support quality assessment and ongoing surveillance, improving consumer confidence.”
Alexandra Gates, managing director of Simply Certification added: “It’s fantastic to be at the forefront of this new certification scheme and be the first certification body to certify installers to it. The introduction of Flexi-Orb will allow existing installers to offer more options to the end user and allow new entrants to the market the option of choosing which scheme best suits their needs. We are also the first to offer an EVCP scheme in the UK, which is really exciting.
“We anticipate lots of interest and are working behind the scenes to ensure that all customers enjoy the quality of service that they have come to expect from Simply Certification. Having a diverse portfolio of offerings is key to ensuring that the UK energy efficiency market is prepared for net zero. It’s a transformative time for the industry.”
EVs and the green skills gap
The lack of effectively trained technicians in the green sector is becoming an increasingly significant issue as deadlines for green infrastructure installations loom ever closer.
Research from Cornwall Insight has shown that the rate of EV charger installations will need to more than double if the UK is to meet its 2030 target of 300,000 publicly available EV chargers, while 60% of people in a recent survey said that a lack of charging infrastructure was a barrier to them switching to an EV.
The green skills gap poses problems in other areas of the green economy too, with only 7% of respondents to an Ovo Energy-commissioned survey saying they received any green skills training at work.
Businesses and educational institutes are beginning to take action to address the problem, with the University of Bradford and SSE Energy Solutions recently announcing a strategic partnership to train students in skills needed for the net zero transition.