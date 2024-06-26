UK government funds the electrification of emergency services vehicles

Project RESPONSE (Robust Emergency Services Performing Operations in Electric) is a government-funded initiative to make emergency service operations more energy efficient using zero emission (ZE) technology.
The project is funded by Innovate UK under the Net Zero Mobility programme in response to the Feasibility Studies for Optimal Data Exchange funding call. To be eligible, the project must be deliverable at the maximum cost of £250,000.
RESPONSE is led by Flexible Power Systems (FPS), a software and charge point services provider. FPS will undertake the technical feasibility and design of a data sharing platform to inform the dispatch system of inputs for EVs and chargers, demonstrating the benefits of its solution in a digital twin environment.
Cenex is supporting the project by assembling a stakeholder group to facilitate identification of user requirements for current dispatch systems and explore necessary adaptations for ZE vehicles, addressing barriers to development and commercialisation.
The objective of RESPONSE is to identify and integrate data sources, particularly range and charging locations, into future dispatch systems. It will explore the available data and assess the UK’s supply chain capabilities to deliver those services.
The project is being supported in the development stage by a user focus group made up of ‘blue light’ organisations based in the UK and the Netherlands. Participating partners currently include NHS England, Southwest Police Service, Kent Police and Essex Police, and Ambulancezorg Nederland and the Dutch Ambulance association which represents all 25 regional ambulance services in the country.
Dr Peter Speers, principal technical specialist at Cenex said: “Project RESPONSE offers an exciting opportunity to utilise our extensive experience in supporting emergency fleets and apply it to the development of zero-emission emergency service operations. With our deep understanding of vehicle technology and fleet operations, we are committed to maximising efficiency and ensuring the seamless integration of sustainable practices into emergency service operations.”
Michael Ayres, managing director of FPS said: “The electrification of emergency services vehicles presents the biggest challenge yet in the decarbonisation of transport. The complexities of assessing the correct vehicle to dispatch are myriad for the operator. We’re very proud that Cenex chose us to deliver this crucial service.”
Government funding for decarbonisation
In March, FPS was awarded £209,360 from the government’s AI for Decarbonisation Innovation Programme, part of the £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio. Out of eight funding winners, FPS was the only company from the transport decarbonisation sector.
At the start of this year, National Grid ESO signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK government to support the creation of digital twins. Recent research by DNV highlighted the importance of industry collaboration and trust if digital twins are to benefit the UK’s energy transition.
With AI pegged to shake up the renewable energy industry, Remi Eriksen, group president and CEO at DNV, said: “Deep digitalisation, including the application of AI, is crucial for managing the increased complexity of a renewable-dominated power system.”
As part of the AI for Decarbonisation Innovation Programme, FPS is using the technology to bridge the gap between issues such as such as lack of charging infrastructure to support longer-haul routes and the huge energy requirements of HGVs and the pace of technology innovation.
The company uses big data and machine learning to deliver operational efficiency and resilience for fleets and is now developing a proof-of-concept on how AI can help accelerate the decarbonisation of the transport sector.