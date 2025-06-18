UK government invests in offshore wind ahead of Clean Power 2030 Summits

The UK government and its Great British Energy company will work with industry and the Crown Estate to invest £1 billion in offshore wind supply chains.
The investment will back manufacturing of turbines, floating platforms, HVDC cables and other technologies supporting offshore wind generation. It will also go toward upgrading port infrastructure at key industrial zones from Leith and Teesside to Great Yarmouth and Port Talbot.
Funding is made up of the £300 million announced by GB Energy in April, £400 million from the Crown Estate and £300 million being developed by the offshore wind industry to match fund government through the Industrial Growth Plan.
It will support thousands of additional jobs in the sector, as well as giving long-term industrial certainty to areas that might otherwise be hit by the loss of North Sea industry as oil and gas activity winds down.
Energy secretary Ed Miliband said the news marks “an unprecedented collaboration between public and private investors” that will “ensure that British companies and workers win the global race for clean energy.
“We are witnessing the coming of age of Britain’s green industrial revolution as we build this new era of clean energy abundance, helping deliver new jobs, energy security and lower household’s bills through our Plan for Change.”
Green hydrogen gets £500 million funding package
The sector has just received a major boost from government in the form of a £500 million funding package for developing hydrogen infrastructure as part of the broader Plan for Change package.
The funding, detailed in the government’s Spending Review 2025, will be used to create the UK’s first regional hydrogen transport and storage network. This network will connect hydrogen producers with end users, including power stations and industry, for the first time.
