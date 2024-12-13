News
Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
December 13, 2024

UK government overhauls planning policy to roll out renewables

By Molly Green
“We support the need for fundamental changes that speed up the planning process," said Dhara Vyas.

The government has published changes to the national planning policy framework (NPPF), which it says puts “builders not blockers first”.

In line with the Clean Power Action Plan published today (13 December), the new NPPF is firm on the urgent need to cut carbon emissions, stating that planning authorities should give “significant weight to the benefits associated with renewable and low carbon energy generation and the proposal’s contribution to a net zero future” when determining applications.

This better aligns the framework with National Policy Statements (NPSs), which cover nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs). Adjustments mean that NPS EN-3 calls NSIPs “critical national priority”, and as such their “national security, economic, commercial and net zero benefits” should outweigh impacts from their development.

The government has also removed a provision added to the NPPF under the previous Conservative government that gave ground for local authorities to refuse consent for solar farms if they were a threat to food production. The idea that solar development impacts food security has been repeatedly proven false.

As proposed earlier this year, the government has revised the capacity threshold that qualifies a project as an NSIP. Although the original consultation proposed making the threshold three times higher than it is currently (150MW up from 50MW), the new framework states any generation project over 100MW will be referred to the secretary of state for a development consent order (DCO).

The new threshold will apply from the end of 2025. For onshore wind projects, which will be referred to energy secretary Ed Miliband for a DCO if they have a capacity over 100MW, the change could push more projects through.

Local councils have historically objected to onshore wind generation; there was a decline in onshore wind projects of 94% since 2015 when the Conservative government tightened planning regulations for wind farms and imposed a de facto onshore wind ban. Under previous rules only a few local objections would be enough to block a project.

The argument in favour of raising the threshold is that the application process for a DCO is more complex, and thus expensive, than those made under the Town and Council Planning Act (TCPA).

As a result, projects tend to hover around a 49MW capacity, with projects in the 50-150MW range deemed not cost effective by developers. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) argues that the new proposal should remedy this.

Trade association Solar Energy UK pointed out that there have been no solar developments brought forward with capacity between 50MW and 99.9MW in England “due to the extra time and resources of the NSIP regime” although there are 174 either built or in the pipeline with a 49.9MW capacity.

Energy UK CEO Dhara Vyas commented: “We support the need for fundamental changes that speed up the planning process, enable the swift construction of critical infrastructure, cutting the time for grid connections and enabling more homes and more businesses to benefit from the expansion of clean energy far more quickly.”

A version of this article originally appeared on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, Energyuk, government, NPPF, nsip, onshore wind, planning, Renewables, solar energy uk, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Panasonic-green-hydrogen-factory-facility-1024x732

Panasonic to power manufacturing facility with hydrogen, batteries and solar PV

Keir Starmer COP29

Starmer reveals ‘Plan for Change’ with eyes to streamline 150 major infrastructure projects

Shell_Image_-_Shell

Shell pedals back offshore wind development, reports say

a hand operates an Ohme EV charger

Ohme named official EV charger partner for Hill Group

pylons at sunset

Octopus, National Grid team up for grid connection solutions

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.