News
Supply, Networks, Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 15, 2024

UK opens consultation for Invest 2035 programme

By Molly Green
The UK government states that this year’s Investment Summit secured a record-breaking £63 billion investment. Image: Keir Starmer via LinkedIn.

As the UK’s international investment summit secured £24 billion for clean energy projects, the government has opened consultation for its “Invest 2035: the UK’s modern industrial strategy” programme.

Seeking to tackle barriers to growth in the “highest potential growth-driving sectors and places”, the strategy sets out to encourage international investment in industry. It identifies eight growth-driving sectors: advanced manufacturing, clean energy industries, creative industries, defence, digital and technologies, financial services, life sciences, and professional and business services.

Within these categories, it will identify key areas of focus for which there is evidence that policy can address barriers to growth. The government is also seeking feedback on how it should identify the most important subsectors for delivering objectives including net zero.

Energy UK’s deputy chief executive, Dhara Vyas, said the trade association particularly welcomes the inclusion of clean energy industries as one of the eight growth sectors.

She added: “We’ve already seen how clean energy can help create growth and employment across the country and the green paper rightly highlights net zero as both an economic opportunity and an ambition that will be supported by the strategy.”

The proposed industrial strategy touches on the importance of transport in facilitating business investment, although it does not reference the electrification of the sector.

Commenting on the industrial strategy green paper, Colin Walker, head of transport at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said: “A failure to support the transition to electrification at pace, leaving our car industry stuck producing petrol and diesel cars that the world is increasingly turning its back on, could see hundreds of thousands of jobs lost.”

Record-breaking investment announced

The UK government states that this year’s Investment Summit secured a record-breaking £63 billion investment that is more than double the amount committed at the previous summit.

A significant portion of the £24 billion clean energy investment announced last week is allocated to offshore wind; Ørsted and Greenvolt announced investments of £8 billion and £2.4 billion, respectively, for offshore wind developments.

RenewableUK’s head of supply chain Ajai Ahluwalia said: “With the UK taking a leading role in developing offshore wind, including new floating wind projects, now is the right time to set an industrial strategy for the sector to maximise the industrial benefits and employment opportunities which can be created by attracting billions of pounds in private investment to this country.”

As Current± recently reported, Iberdrola will double its investment in the UK through distribution network operator Scottish Power, which it owns. The £24 billion committed across the next four years will enable the full integration of Electricity North West and Scottish Power, as well as delivering the significant upgrades required in the country under the RIIO-T3 framework.

Iberdrola’s executive chairman, Ignaicio Galán, said the doubled investment was enabled by “the clear policy direction, stable regulatory frameworks and overall attractiveness of the UK”.

Prime minister Keir Starmer added: “Working people up and down the country will reap the benefits of Iberdrola’s crucial investments in our green energy sector.”

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, industrial strategy, Investment, investment summit, labour, market, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Two hands hold a large interconnector cable, cut so the cross section can be seen

Batteries step in after interconnector trips

A home heat pump, outside on a cobblestone wall

ENA Connect Direct passes 15,000 applications, announces new phase

A car with a toy octopus in the window sits in a garage next to an EV charger in the Kraken Tech Centre.

Octopus, Uber and BYD offer partnerships for cheaper EV charging

SPR offshore wind_cropped (1)

Government announces vast private investment as ‘vote of confidence’ in UK clean energy

Floating offshore wind turbines under a cloudy sky

UK ranks second globally for floating wind

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.