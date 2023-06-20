UK Power Networks’ DSO launches opportunities for 98MW of flexibility capacity 

Distribution Network Operator (DNO) UK Power Networks (UKPN) has launched 98MW of opportunities to provide electricity network flexibility across London, the East and South East.
UKPN launched its DSO last month to help speed up the uptake of low carbon technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) and heat pumps. At present the company has 7.4GW of renewable energy connected to its network, but says this will increase significantly as it prepares for 2.6 million EVs (up from 450,000) in its regions by 2028.
UKPN has contracted 37 organisations to provide 1,467MW of flexible electrical capacity over the past financial year. The new opportunities seek providers to support flexibility in 22 zones through the provision of 98MW of capacity. The opportunities include low minimum capacity thresholds, flexible metering requirements and high level support from its in-house team.
The DSO says it is aiming to save £410 million on upgrading its network to 2028 through developing and supporting flexibility markets.
Sotiris Georgiopoulos, director of the DSO said: “Flexibility is at the heart of a smart, affordable energy system. We’re seeing increasing participation in the marketplace and are keen to open it up to even more providers, offering new income streams while delivering tangible benefits to our customers.”
UKPN also recently announced the development of a Digital Local Area Energy Planning Tool, and in April launched a “major series of innovation projects” to help the UK achieve a “Silicon Valley of energy.”