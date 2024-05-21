UKPN completes £10.6 million upgrade, securing power for 95,000 homes and businesses

UK Power Networks (UKPN), the electricity distribution network operator for South East England, has completed a £10.6 million project to upgrade power infrastructure between Worthing and Steyning. The project installed a new electricity cable along an existing pipeline, significantly enhancing the resilience of power supplies for approximately 95,000 homes and businesses in the area.
The team used an existing underground electricity pipeline to carry the new cable, minimising the need for roadworks along most of the 9.5km route. Where necessary, excavations were made at intervals to pull through and connect cables. The cabling carries electricity between substations at 132,000 volts and supports the delivery of electricity supplies to local homes and businesses.
This project is part of UK Power Networks’ wider commitment to maintaining and improving the electricity grid across its regions. The company is investing approximately £800 million this year in infrastructure upgrades to ensure the network can meet the growing demands on the UK’s power network brought as the rise of clean energy solutions, such as electric vehicles and heat pumps, begin to place more strain on the grid. Ultimately, the investment aligns with the UK government’s goals for decarbonisation and sustainability.
The Worthing and Steyning upgrade is a great example of how network operators are adapting to the evolving energy landscape. Replacing ageing equipment and increasing capacity means that UKPN can ensure the grid is able to deliver reliable supply even during peak demand. This is crucial for the region’s economic growth and the transition to cleaner energy sources. The project’s use of existing underground pipelines was also important for community buy-in as it minimised disruption to local communities and the environment.
“This investment has increased network resilience for homes and businesses across the Steyning and Worthing areas using an existing cable pipeline to reduce the local impact,” said Bobby Suseela, capital programme manager at UK Power Networks. “The project will deliver long-term benefits for local residents, helping us maintain safe and reliable electricity supplies to these areas into the future.”
Upgrading existing infrastructure is a priority for UKPN as it battles to bring renewable energy capacity online rapidly. Its new fast-track scheme is set to see 25 projects connect as soon as they can be built under the Technical Limits programme. The programme plans to provide a total of 836MW of projects across the UK with a grid connection to combat the grid connection queue.
Regulation watchdog Ofgem’s open letter said that it “welcomes the ESO’s proposal to move towards a ‘First Ready, First Connected’ approach” and “looks forward to overseeing how this develops through the upcoming formal industry code change process”.