UK surpasses 75,000 public EV chargepoints

The UK has reached over 75,000 public chargepoints installed, data from chargepoint mapping service Zapmap shows.
As of the end of February, the UK is host to 75,675 chargepoints, representing a 32% year-on-year increase compared to February 2024. Last year saw a record rate of chargepoint installation with the strongest growth in the ultra-rapid segment, which has seen an increase of 74% in installations since the end of February 2024.
Public charging has seen growth across all use cases, including en-route and destination charging, as well as lower-powered onstreet charging for drivers unable to charge at home.
According to Zapmap, this growth is expected to continue as projects funded by the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) scheme come to fruition and numbers are further bolstered by private sector investment.
Co-founder and COO of Zapmap Melanie Shufflebotham commented: “An extensive network of public charging, especially high visibility hubs, helps drive confidence for the next wave of drivers who will be making the switch to electric over the next few years.
“As the infrastructure continues to grow, Zapmap’s focus is to make sure that EV drivers have access to the best up-to-date information so they can find and pay for public charging with confidence.”
Vicky Read, CEO of ChargeUK, the trade body representing the EV charging industry, agreed that the number of public chargepoints now installed is “a significant milestone” but added that “now is not the time for complacency”.
Read explained: “Translating investment into chargers requires a supportive policy environment. That means a strong and stable ZEV mandate and positive steps to address barriers to affordability and deployment, such as equalising VAT, a solution to rising standing charges, and the speeding up of grid connections.”
The UK government has a target of 300,000 public charge points installed by 2030. Recently, its National Wealth Fund announced a £65 million investment in Connected Kerb to back provision of EV charging across the UK.
Ayrshire councils seeking EV charging partner
In relate news, three Ayrshire councils have issued a £58 million tender for the provision of EV charging services across the region.
East Ayrshire council, North Ayrshire Council and South Ayrshire Council are looking for a private sector partner to adopt the Ayrshire Authorities’ existing EV charging infrastructure and to expand the public charging network in the region, as well as supply and install fleet/depot charging infrastructure.
The selected partner will deliver this through a mix of public and private funding. The tender closes on 11 April 2025 and the project is estimated to take two years.