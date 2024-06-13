UKPN announces £1 million for community energy groups

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has pledged £1 million to help community energy groups grow their net zero programmes. In conjunction with Community Energy South (CES), UKPN will support 20 community organisations and charities which help local people who may fall behind in the move to net zero.
Six community energy groups are currently involved in the project and are developing plans to recruit and expand their energy advice services, with more planning to join when the second phase of the project launches in September.
Suleman Alli, director of finance, customer service and technology at UKPN, said: “We’re extremely proud to be able to support the impactful work of community energy groups across the areas we serve. We hope this funding boost will make a meaningful difference to those in our community and provide our customers with support and guidance to ensure no one is left behind in the transition to Net Zero.”
Ollie Pendered, CEO of CES said: “This is a groundbreaking moment for the community energy sector. The intrinsic value of all the hard work by thousands of volunteers across the country has been recognised, and through this campaign up to 20 community energy groups will have the opportunity to receive funding to create local job opportunities and deliver their energy saving campaigns within their communities. This is an extraordinary development and one we thank UK Power Networks for enabling.”
Power to the people
UKPN’s work on community power has seen some significant successes in recent months. In April this year, UKPN launched a new tool to help local authorities identify future sites for community-owned wind and solar farms, a project led by Anglia Ruskin University and the University of East Anglia.
Meanwhile, Ripple Energy has published its “People Power Manifesto”, calling on the next government to focus its attention on community energy projects. In the southwest, Bristol Energy Cooperative and Triodos Bank recently launched a community share offer, aiming to raise £1 million to develop further community-owned solar energy infrastructure in the Bristol area.