UKPN: older lamp posts can support EV charging

Distribution Network Operator (DNO) UK Power Networks (UKPN) has updated the technical guidance for installing electric vehicle (EV) chargers in lamp posts following an exhaustive assessment.
Previous guidance had suggested that older lamp posts, which use thinner cabling than modern lamp posts, were unsuitable for installing public EV chargepoints into. UKPN conducted a series of technical assessments in collaboration with Shell ubitricity, the UK’s largest public chargepoint operator (CPO), and found that even older lamp posts can support EV chargers up to 5kV.
As such, the DNO has issued updated guidance to the 133 local authorities in UKPN’s coverage area, giving the green light for local authorities to install chargepoints into lamp posts.
The advantages of lamp post charge point installation are particularly clear in large cities, where as much as 60% of people for not have access to off-street parking. Installing these kind of chargepoints is also significantly cheaper, allowing for much greater distribution of chargepoints across large cities. According to ubitricity’s own estimates, for a budget of £1 million a local authority could install between 700 and 800 lamp post chargers, compared to just 60-75 Fast Dual chargepoints, or 20-25 Rapid Single chargepoints.
Mark Adolphus, director of Connections at UK Power Networks said: “This is great news for customers and lights the way for a vast swathe of new electric vehicle charging stations across the region we serve. It underlines the importance of networks collaborating with the wider energy industry to ensure they can deliver with confidence and certainty.”
Stuart Wilson, market unit lead at ubitricity said: “Lamp post charging helps local authorities to rollout charging infrastructure at scale and allows EV drivers to charge their cars close to home. Over 8 million households in the UK do not have access to off-street parking and without strong public EV charging infrastructure, there is a legitimate concern that people without a driveway will be left behind in the transition to electric vehicles in the UK. This is great news for EV drivers and we are proud to have collaborated with UK Power Networks on this guidance”.
EV chargepoint installation needs to pick up pace
Figures released for World EV Day last week have revealed that global EV chargepoint numbers need to increase 500% in order to meet demand, with the UK alone needing a near 350% increase by 2030.
However, the UK has fallen far behind the needed pace to meet this target, with research consultancy Cornwall Insight calculating that the UK needs to install an average of 1,300 new EV chargers per month, over double the current rate.
Chargepoint availability across the UK varies wildly by region; a recent Current± blog explored the postcode lottery of UK chargepoint availability.