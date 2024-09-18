News
Emobility, Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 18, 2024

UKPN: older lamp posts can support EV charging

By Kit Million Ross
An EV plugged into a lamppost to charge
The updated guidance will facilitate the rollout of lamp post charge points. Image: UKPN.

Distribution Network Operator (DNO) UK Power Networks (UKPN) has updated the technical guidance for installing electric vehicle (EV) chargers in lamp posts following an exhaustive assessment.

Previous guidance had suggested that older lamp posts, which use thinner cabling than modern lamp posts, were unsuitable for installing public EV chargepoints into. UKPN conducted a series of technical assessments in collaboration with Shell ubitricity, the UK’s largest public chargepoint operator (CPO), and found that even older lamp posts can support EV chargers up to 5kV.

As such, the DNO has issued updated guidance to the 133 local authorities in UKPN’s coverage area, giving the green light for local authorities to install chargepoints into lamp posts.

The advantages of lamp post charge point installation are particularly clear in large cities, where as much as 60% of people for not have access to off-street parking. Installing these kind of chargepoints is also significantly cheaper, allowing for much greater distribution of chargepoints across large cities. According to ubitricity’s own estimates, for a budget of £1 million a local authority could install between 700 and 800 lamp post chargers, compared to just 60-75 Fast Dual chargepoints, or 20-25 Rapid Single chargepoints.

Mark Adolphus, director of Connections at UK Power Networks said: “This is great news for customers and lights the way for a vast swathe of new electric vehicle charging stations across the region we serve. It underlines the importance of networks collaborating with the wider energy industry to ensure they can deliver with confidence and certainty.”

Stuart Wilson, market unit lead at ubitricity said: “Lamp post charging helps local authorities to rollout charging infrastructure at scale and allows EV drivers to charge their cars close to home. Over 8 million households in the UK do not have access to off-street parking and without strong public EV charging infrastructure, there is a legitimate concern that people without a driveway will be left behind in the transition to electric vehicles in the UK. This is great news for EV drivers and we are proud to have collaborated with UK Power Networks on this guidance”.

EV chargepoint installation needs to pick up pace

Figures released for World EV Day last week have revealed that global EV chargepoint numbers need to increase 500% in order to meet demand, with the UK alone needing a near 350% increase by 2030.

However, the UK has fallen far behind the needed pace to meet this target, with research consultancy Cornwall Insight calculating that the UK needs to install an average of 1,300 new EV chargers per month, over double the current rate.

Chargepoint availability across the UK varies wildly by region; a recent Current± blog explored the postcode lottery of UK chargepoint availability.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
electric vehicles, emobility, ev, ev charging, uk power networks, ukpn
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
natpower-marine-green-ports

UK and Scottish governments collaborate to secure industrial future of Grangemouth refinery

Two men in high vis stand next to an electric london bus

UKPN invests £4 million for clean buses for London

pylon-8574348_1280-1

Ofgem publishes open letter on grid connections reform

skoda-enyaq

National Grid collaborates with Skoda to develop electric light commercial vehicle

A windswept scottish island at sunset

SSEN Transmission awards contracts for Orkney-Caithness link

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.