UKPN invests £4 million for clean buses for London

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has invested £4 million into London’s grid system in order to facilitate more electric buses on Transport for London’s (TfL) network.
Through UKPN’s Green Recovery Fund, the network operator has made the investment and installed a new 4.5MW power connection to support electric buses on several bus routes operating across London. As such, bus operator Arriva will now operate 109 new electric buses leaving from the Whitehall Road depot.
UKPN’s Green Recovery project seeks to speed up the decarbonisation of the UK’s transport networks by delivering faster electricity connections to projects seeking to install new green transport infrastructure, as well as supporting local authorities and communities to install air source heat pumps.
In total, £66 million of investment has been approved through the Green Recovery Fund, with 86 applications approved and 147MW of connections facilitated through the scheme.
Adam Lakey, leading the Green Recovery projects for UK Power Networks, said: “This investment is a watershed for Thornton Heath bus garage, which can now electrify its bus fleet and usher in a new age of cleaner, greener electric public transport. Our Green Recovery programme has delivered essential new power infrastructure to bus fleets, motorway service areas and rapid charging hubs to connect more electric vehicles and accelerate the country’s transition to net zero carbon emissions.”
Nick Owen, director of buses at TfL, said: “London’s red buses are iconic and the fleet is one of the greenest in the world, with lower CO2 emissions per passenger kilometres compared to other global cities like New York, Paris and Vancouver. With more than 1,500 zero-emission vehicles on London’s roads, our programme of decarbonising the capital’s buses is playing a crucial role in the journey to Net Zero. Zero-emission buses help Londoners breathe cleaner air and reduce the impact of road transport on our environment.
“Investment into the electricity network and securing power at all bus garages is vital to ensure the transition and operation of zero-emission buses in London”