UKPN launches new curtailment report for renewable energy projects

UK Power Networks’ (UKPN) distribution system operator (DSO) has launched a report to help new renewable energy providers with more data and support around curtailment through the connections process.
The Advanced Curtailment Report helps inform decisions about how and where to locate new energy assets.
From May, all customers receiving a flexible connection quote will automatically be given an Advanced Curtailment Report. It will provide a breakdown of curtailment for each network constraint that could impact their site and how much impact their potential asset could have on each network asset.
Developing the service involved customer consultations, including joint consultations with DNO National Grid Electricity Distribution.
As well as benefiting future connections customers, UKPN believes the service will work to bring renewable energy onto the network faster and at a lower cost. The report will also provide information about other sites ahead of customers in the queue.
That will include the capacity, technology and application date, as well as the ratings of the constraint linked to the site. The DSO will further provide detailed, half-hourly data on exactly when and by how much a site is forecasted to be curtailed.
Sotiris Georgiopoulos, director of DSO at UK Power Networks, said: “We are making the connections process clearer, simpler, and faster for customers, whilst providing the support they need to make informed decisions around where and when they might be able to take advantage of earlier energisation.
“Using real-time data, we are enabling customers to make more informed decisions about the location and scale of new projects. They can confidently embark on their journey towards a sustainable future, supported by UK Power Networks DSO every step of the way.”
After the service was tested with an example report, new projects director at Low Carbon, Ed Birkett, said: “These new curtailment reports are a step change in the data that UK Power Networks is providing to its customers. The new data will definitely allow customers to make a more informed choice on whether or not to accept and progress with connection offers.”
Energy curtailment in the UK
Curtailment of energy resources continues to be an ongoing issue within the GB energy network. With many generators wondering why renewable energy is often curtailed, increasing transparency on the subject could support decision makers.
While curtailment is important for grid operators’ ability to prevent interruptions to the power supply, curtailing renewable energy is highly inefficient and costs providers.
At the beginning of this year, UKPN’s DSO opened up data showing when and why distributed energy resources are curtailed on its network. The data was shared on UKPNs Open Data Portal, a public domain platform designed to share various data and statistics on networks across London, the South East and East of England.
There are solutions emerging to mitigate curtailment costs. Energy storage developer Field recently suggested that wind curtailment costs could be reduced by up to 80% annually if existing technologies like battery energy storage are used more effectively on the current grid.
Data provided by the Advanced Curtailment Report should prove an important step in achieving this.