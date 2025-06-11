News
June 11, 2025

UKPN launches new tool to support EV chargepoint funding bids

By Kit Million Ross
a hand plugging an ev charger into a car
The new tool is being expanded to local authorities across England. Image: UKPN.

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has partnered with Field Dynamics, Cenex, and ZapMap to launch a new tool to help local authorities bid for EV charger funding.

The new online tool, called ChargePoint Navigator, integrates data from electricity networks with local information on where EV chargepoints are most needed in order to help council offers write stronger bids for Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) government funding.

In early tests, the effectiveness of the tool has already been proven; in the recent LEVI funding round, users of the tool saw their success rates in key criteria rise from 30% to 70%. Now, the tool is being expanded to build a collaborative platform where local authorities and chargepoint operators can work together on funding applications to streamline the planning and deployment of EV chargepoints.

Rebecca Walsh, highway operations engineer at Medway Council, called the tool “extremely helpful” for planning the deployment of on-street EV chargers. She added: “The collaboration has streamlined the process, consolidating all information into a single platform. The training and advice from UK Power Networks has been prompt and efficient.”

Lynne McDonald, head of local net zero at UK Power Networks DSO added: “We’ve listened to local authorities and acted fast to build a tool that helps make their applications a success. It will help local authorities identify those areas most in need and lend significant credibility to their funding bids.”

The LEVI fund is designed to help local authorities across England roll out EV chargers in residential areas for locals who don’t have access to off-street parking. Chargepoint operator Believ recently announced that it will deliver 6,000 new public EV chargers across Suffolk in partnership with Suffolk County Council, funded by £5.3 million of funding from the LEVI fund as well as a £16 million finance injection from Believ.

Shortly before this, EV charging infrastructure developer Char.gy announced a landmark partnership with Brighton and Hove City Council to install over 6,000 new EV chargepoints across Brighton and Hove, partially funded by LEVI funding.

In March, 13 local authorities in the Midlands successfully secured a combined £40.8 million in LEVI funding, which will be used to deliver over 16,000 EV chargepoint sockets across the Midlands region.

This is not the first time that tools and schemes have been launched to support local authorities procure EV chargepoints. In February, the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) launched a new scheme under which local authorities can now access bespoke template documents to aid the process of procuring EV chargepoints and other infrastructure.

