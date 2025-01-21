News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 21, 2025

UKPN trials smart substation in Kent

By Molly Green
In what it calls the Constellation trial, UKPN hopes to be able to better analyse energy flows and redirect energy to optimise infrastructure. Image: UKPN.

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has installed what it says is the UK’s first ‘smart’ electricity substation in Kent.

UKPN’s Maidstone substation is the first in a series of its substations that will be equipped with technology allowing them to communicate with other sites. The electricity distributor says this will enable more distributed generators to connect to the network across the South East of England. The first distributed generator to connect is Allington Energy from Waste.

In what it calls the Constellation trial, UKPN hopes to be able to better analyse energy flows and redirect energy to optimise infrastructure. The digital substations will use AI and machine learning to allow more energy to be released onto the network.

If the trial is successful, UKPN says strategically positioned smart substations could free up to 50% of additional capacity by allowing network operators to dynamically shift settings.

Luca Grella, head of innovation at UKPN, said: “Enhancing the service provided to our energy-generating customers, and making our network more resilient in the process, will go a long way to preparing our network for a decarbonised future, and will allow more renewable energy resources to connect.”

Building a smarter energy system

On the consumer side, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) recently called for input on its proposed smart data scheme to establish a set of rules governing how smart data could work in the energy sector. It will provide an overarching framework and structure under which data sharing operates and specify the roles and responsibilities of customers, data holders and third-party providers. 

According to the government, a potential smart data scheme would “pave the way” for a new range of technologies and thus could provide British businesses with scope to innovate and help them attract investment. It added that, in turn, Britain’s world-leading data economy, which drives investments worth up to 6.7% of UK economic activity, would be stimulated to grow even further. 

Support for distributed energy

As large scale projects are met with increasing barriers, the UK National Energy System Operator (NESO) issued a proposal that it claims will release around 400 distributed generation projects, like Allington Energy,  from having to demonstrate Gate 2 compliance or alignment with Clean Power 2030 targets when seeking a grid connection.

The move comes after other policy changes that support distributed generation, including removing planning permissions surrounding flat roofs, as well as scrapping the 1MW restriction for industrial rooftop solar and relaxing planning around solar canopies on car parks. 

Revealing the Global Green Hydrogen Landscape – Insights from over 1,000 Global Projects

21 January 2025
This special webinar will reveal the current global green hydrogen projects landscape. Where are all the projects located? What has been built so far and what is in the pipeline? Which developers and electrolyser suppliers are most active in different parts of the world? Using a wealth of data covering more than 1,000 different projects - and taken from the forthcoming release of the new Green Hydrogen - Global Completed Assets & Pipeline Database - graphs and analysis will be displayed to allow a full understanding of how quickly this new sector is growing today and where to expect the most activity in coming years.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
digitalisation, dno, dso, electricity network, NESO, smart data, smart substation, Technology, ukpn
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Lord+Bamford+Hydrogen+Combustion+Engine+-+Approved+

JCB’s hydrogen engine cleared for commercial use

1024px-Datacenter_de_ARSAT

AI Opportunities: help or a hinderance to UK’s clean energy ambitions?

two white men in white helmets smile as they stand under a solar panel

Enerpower rebrands, targets 1GW capacity by 2030

electricity-4666566_1280

NESO puts pause on grid connection applications

In the Modern Data Center: IT Engineer Standing Beside Open Server Rack Cabinets, Does Wireless Maintenance and Diagnostics Procedure with a Laptop.

Eclipse Power launches specialist unit for micro grids and private networks

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.