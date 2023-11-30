UKPN unveils tool showcasing spare capacity at Grid Supply Points

Distribution network operator (DNO) UK Power Networks (UKPN) has released new data showcasing how much spare capacity is available at each Grid Supply Point (GSP).
Released on the firm’s Open Data Portal, the tool will also show customers how many projects are ahead of theirs in the queue.
This will enable customers to see not just how many projects are ahead of them in the queue, but what they are and whether there are fast-track flexible connections available.
It is worth noting that National Grid unveiled a report earlier this week (27 November) to provide developers an anonymised view of generation connection pipelines for specific GSPs.
By providing this data the system operator hopes that developers will gain an idea of what their connection timeline might look like and “any potential interim in availability if their connection was accelerated”.
Matt White, head of network strategy at UKPN’s Distribution System operator, said: “Customers have called on us to de-mystify the available capacity at the interface with the transmission network and their place in the queue to access it. This is what we’re delivering, putting new datasets based on customer needs on our Open Data Portal. It will drive more targeted and efficient connections decisions for our customers.”
UKPN to enable electrification of River Thames’ boats
In other UKPN news, the DNO is set to support the development of what it claims is the UK’s first-ever high voltage (HV) shore power station above tidal waters.
The project, which is set to be developed by Net Zero Marine Services (NZMS), will see UKPN deliver 1.5MVA of energy to NZMS’s new battery storage facility that will be used to charge electric boats on the River Thames in London.
UKPN confirmed that the substation is set to be located on a fixed tidal platform above an ebb and flow tidal range of seven metres.
NZMS project aims to decarbonise a number of boats working along the Thames by creating five shore power locations in central London. This network of HV power infrastructure will be available for all Thames operators. An image of the plans can be found below:
The project has been developed with support from UKPN’s Green Recovery programme, which looks to support low-carbon initiatives with electricity connections. As such, the support has been provided in the form of a £1.2 million investment to enable a connection to be made and the installation of 1.8km of new cables and equipment.
It is worth noting that UKPN is delivering £66 million investment across 85 sites as part of the Green Recovery programme.
Miles Cole, managing director of Net Zero Marine Limited, said: “We are very excited to reach this milestone. To reach net zero targets collaboration across stakeholders is absolutely key and we are delighted with the progress so far.
“We are on a mission to displace the use of diesel on the Thames by building the infrastructure which allows operators to switch to zero emissions technology such as electric vessels. We have worked closely with UKPN and the Green Recovery scheme has enabled us to unlock hard to reach areas on the Thames.”