UKPN’s Electric Thames project explores floating batteries for grid balancing

UKPN has progressed its Electric Thames project exploring how batteries onboard electrified maritime vessels could support the electricity grid.
The project is being delivered in partnership by UK Power Networks (UKPN), LCP Delta, ev.energy, Marine Zero and the Port of London Authority. It is funded through Ofgem’s strategic innovation fund (SIF).
Vessel-to-grid technology is being explored as a way to balance supply and demand during peak periods and unlock revenue opportunities for users through flexibility services.
Another application of this technology is the use of floating battery barges, charged overnight and relocated to high-demand areas to reinforce the grid and remove the need for infrastructure upgrades.
The scheme will provide advice to vessel operators on practical, cost-effective ways to switch to low-emission technologies as UKPN, the distribution network operator (DNO) for London, plans for future electricity demand along the river.
The project analysed tracking data for 62 out of the 180 commercial vessels operating regularly on the River Thames, which used 38GWh of energy a year. UKPN said considering how the network would need to adapt to power the boats with electricity will inform its long-term network planning.
The project team also analysed 21 riverside sites which could host charging infrastructure to support commerce, transport and tourism.
The infrastructure supporting electricity in the UK’s capital is already struggling to support the rapid electrification of the transport sector (with outages having major impact on travel in the city) and, while the high-emissions maritime sector cannot be left behind, UKPN will have to be creative in managing that additional load.
UKPN and EV.energy first partnered in 2019, and in 2022, the latter secured £295,000 funding from Innovate UK as part of UK Research and Innovation’s Prospering from the Energy Revolution programme to scale up its commercially operating virtual power plant (VPP) using only electric vehicles (EVs).
UKPN issued its first commercial dispatch instructions for ev.energy to reduce electricity demand on 1 December 2021, and the VPP automatically responded to the signals by pausing EV charging in areas of Norfolk and Essex where the grid was congested.
The use of EV batteries in supporting the grid has been seen globally, as just this month Norwegian smart EV charging company Easee revealed plans to use its 4G-connected EV charging network to help balance the grid. In the US, a new partnership will see VPP platform provider Leap partner with ChargeScape to enable EV participation in grid services programmes.