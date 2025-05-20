News
Emobility, Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 20, 2025

UKPN’s Electric Thames project explores floating batteries for grid balancing

By Molly Green
Vessel-to-grid technology is being explored as a way to balance supply and demand during peak periods. Image: UKPN.

UKPN has progressed its Electric Thames project exploring how batteries onboard electrified maritime vessels could support the electricity grid.

The project is being delivered in partnership by UK Power Networks (UKPN), LCP Delta, ev.energy, Marine Zero and the Port of London Authority. It is funded through Ofgem’s strategic innovation fund (SIF).

Vessel-to-grid technology is being explored as a way to balance supply and demand during peak periods and unlock revenue opportunities for users through flexibility services.

Another application of this technology is the use of floating battery barges, charged overnight and relocated to high-demand areas to reinforce the grid and remove the need for infrastructure upgrades.

The scheme will provide advice to vessel operators on practical, cost-effective ways to switch to low-emission technologies as UKPN, the distribution network operator (DNO) for London, plans for future electricity demand along the river.

The project analysed tracking data for 62 out of the 180 commercial vessels operating regularly on the River Thames, which used 38GWh of energy a year. UKPN said considering how the network would need to adapt to power the boats with electricity will inform its long-term network planning.

The project team also analysed 21 riverside sites which could host charging infrastructure to support commerce, transport and tourism. 

The infrastructure supporting electricity in the UK’s capital is already struggling to support the rapid electrification of the transport sector (with outages having major impact on travel in the city) and, while the high-emissions maritime sector cannot be left behind, UKPN will have to be creative in managing that additional load.

UKPN and EV.energy first partnered in 2019, and in 2022, the latter secured £295,000 funding from Innovate UK as part of UK Research and Innovation’s Prospering from the Energy Revolution programme to scale up its commercially operating virtual power plant (VPP) using only electric vehicles (EVs).

UKPN issued its first commercial dispatch instructions for ev.energy to reduce electricity demand on 1 December 2021, and the VPP automatically responded to the signals by pausing EV charging in areas of Norfolk and Essex where the grid was congested.

The use of EV batteries in supporting the grid has been seen globally, as just this month Norwegian smart EV charging company Easee revealed plans to use its 4G-connected EV charging network to help balance the grid. In the US, a new partnership will see VPP platform provider Leap partner with ChargeScape to enable EV participation in grid services programmes.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, ev.energy, grid balancing, Renewables, Technology, ukpn, v2g
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder

SSE, Equinor secure consent for ‘first of its kind’ hydrogen project in the UK

wind turbines below a rainbow

Wales’ Fourth Carbon Budget demands 73% slash in emissions to 2035

matthew-henry-yETqkLnhsUI-unsplash

Miliband, Ofgem approve NESO energy system planning methodology

an ev plugged into a chargepoint

UK inches closer to 80,000 public charger milestone

54473092373_7732a0d775_b

Great British Energy Bill passes through parliament

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.