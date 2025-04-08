Veolia partners Hargingey Council on electric street cleaners; Zapgo partners Alpitronics

The council in the London Borough of Haringey has partnered with energy and waste services firm Veolia to introduce electric street cleaning to the streets of Tottenham.
Three electric street sweeper barrows are set to be brought into use in the coming weeks, alongside an electric caged tipper vehicle. According to the council, this proposal was made based on a similar successful operation in nearby Wood Green, which has been running for the last 12 months.
The new electric vehicles will sweep streets for litter, clean litter bins, wash pavements, remove dumped items and respond to larger spillages.
Andrew Reidy, general manager for Veolia Haringey said that the firm is “thrilled” at the partnership, adding “We look forward to seeing the new equipment make Haringey’s busiest streets cleaner and greener”.
Councillor Ruth Gordon, cabinet member for placemaking and local economy, agreed, thanking street cleansing staff and calling the new equipment “a significant step forward”.
This is not the first time the borough of Haringey has looked to EVs to decarbonise the local area. In May 2024, the local authority partnered with Total Energies Charging Solutions UK to install 38 new EV charging stations at 19 locations across the borough, adding to the current crop of 231 on-street EV chargers located in the area.
Zapgo and Alpitronic partner on fast charger rollout
Meanwhile, charge point operator Zapgo has announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with EV charger manufacturer Alpitronic, aiming to hasten the rollout of EV charging infrastructure across the UK.
Beginning in the first half of this year, Zapgo will deploy Alpitronic’s DC fast chargers across the UK at a number of destination locations. Zapgo states that this is the beginning of a larger partnership between the two firms that will result in a wider rollout of EV chargers at event locations and leisure venues across the nation.
Ross Mabon, COO of Zapgo, said the choice to partner with Alpitronic was based on the latter’s focus on innovayion and reliability. He added: “together, we are facilitating the shift to electric mobility with fast, efficient charging solutions.”
Wolfgang Ademmer, CMO of Alpitronic, agreed, noting that Zapgo’s commitment to driver experience aligns closely with Alpitronic’s own mission.
Zapgo has previously targeted leisure and hospitality venues as key locations to install EV charger infrastructure. In October of last year, Zapgo announced it had partnered with historic home platform HeritageXplore in order to bring EV chargepoints to historic houses across the UK. Under this strategic partnership, Zapgo will install EV chargepoints at sites registered on HeritageXplore, allowing visitors to these sites to charge up their EVs while enjoying the UK’s heritage buildings.
Zapgo has also been seeking to roll out destination EV charging to fans of the UK’s lower league and non-leauge football clubs. In 2024, the firm signed a deal with Fair Game, allowing Zapgo to install EV charging hubs at club stadiums and football grounds of 33 non-league and lower league football clubs.