News
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
April 8, 2025

Veolia partners Hargingey Council on electric street cleaners; Zapgo partners Alpitronics

By Kit Million Ross
members of haringey council stand by a new street sweeper
Members of Haringey Council alongside the new equipment. Image: Haringey Council.

The council in the London Borough of Haringey has partnered with energy and waste services firm Veolia to introduce electric street cleaning to the streets of Tottenham.

Three electric street sweeper barrows are set to be brought into use in the coming weeks, alongside an electric caged tipper vehicle. According to the council, this proposal was made based on a similar successful operation in nearby Wood Green, which has been running for the last 12 months.

The new electric vehicles will sweep streets for litter, clean litter bins, wash pavements, remove dumped items and respond to larger spillages.

Andrew Reidy, general manager for Veolia Haringey said that the firm is “thrilled” at the partnership, adding “We look forward to seeing the new equipment make Haringey’s busiest streets cleaner and greener”.

Councillor Ruth Gordon, cabinet member for placemaking and local economy, agreed, thanking street cleansing staff and calling the new equipment “a significant step forward”.

This is not the first time the borough of Haringey has looked to EVs to decarbonise the local area. In May 2024, the local authority partnered with Total Energies Charging Solutions UK to install 38 new EV charging stations at 19  locations across the borough, adding to the current crop of 231 on-street EV chargers located in the area.

Zapgo and Alpitronic partner on fast charger rollout

Meanwhile, charge point operator Zapgo has announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with EV charger manufacturer Alpitronic, aiming to hasten the rollout of EV charging infrastructure across the UK.

Beginning in the first half of this year, Zapgo will deploy Alpitronic’s DC fast chargers across the UK at a number of destination locations. Zapgo states that this is the beginning of a larger partnership between the two firms that will result in a wider rollout of EV chargers at event locations and leisure venues across the nation.

Ross Mabon, COO of Zapgo, said the choice to partner with Alpitronic was based on the latter’s focus on innovayion and reliability. He added: “together, we are facilitating the shift to electric mobility with fast, efficient charging solutions.”

Wolfgang Ademmer, CMO of Alpitronic, agreed, noting that Zapgo’s commitment to driver experience aligns closely with Alpitronic’s own mission.

Zapgo has previously targeted leisure and hospitality venues as key locations to install EV charger infrastructure. In October of last year,  Zapgo announced it had partnered with historic home platform HeritageXplore in order to bring EV chargepoints to historic houses across the UK. Under this strategic partnership, Zapgo will install EV chargepoints at sites registered on HeritageXplore, allowing visitors to these sites to charge up their EVs while enjoying the UK’s heritage buildings.

Zapgo has also been seeking to roll out destination EV charging to fans of the UK’s lower league and non-leauge football clubs. In 2024, the firm  signed a deal with Fair Game, allowing Zapgo to install EV charging hubs at club stadiums and football grounds of 33 non-league and lower league football clubs.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
alpitronic, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, ev charging, haringey, Renewables, Zapgo
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
electrical-2476782_1920

Powering the AI revolution beyond the grid 

a pylon at dawn

Ofgem releases decision on first electricity transmission early competition tender

pylons at sunrise or sunset

Ofgem approves regional energy plans across Britain from 2027

offshore turbines out to sea

Octopus Energy takes 10% stake in East Anglia One wind farm

solar panels in a desert from above

X-Links chair threatens to move UK-Morocco interconnector project over slow progress

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.