July 2, 2024

Vestas lands 81MW order for Scottish wind farm

By Kit Million Ross
A wind turbine in front of a blue sea
Vestas will supply, deliver, install and commission the 18 turbines. Image: Orsted.

German wind turbine supplier Vestas has won an order from Invenergy for a 81MW wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Vestas will supply 18 4.5MW turbines, with the deal also stipulating that Vestas will deliver, install, and commission the turbines. Once completed, Vestas will also continually service the turbines for five years to ensure optimum performance of the turbines.

The turbines are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2025, with the project expected to be fully operational by early 2026.

“We are delighted to achieve this key milestone in our collaboration with Invenergy”, stated James Ian Robinson, country manager and director of sales UK for Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “Vestas’ technology delivers a robust business case for the competitive UK electricity market. We look forward to the execution phase where we will continue our strong construction track record. We thank Invenergy for trusting Vestas with their largest wind park to date in the UK.”

“We are excited to be utilising state-of-the-art Vestas’ turbines at the Pencloe Wind Energy Centre, which will be the largest Invenergy-developed project in the United Kingdom,” added Stuart Winter, vice president and country manager at Invenergy. “This project not only represents our mission to accelerate cleaner, more reliable and affordable energy, but also underscores our dedication to fostering positive community relationships and ensuring local economies benefit from our projects.”

