News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 19, 2025

VEV partners with Dawsongroup for microgrid EV charging solution

By Kit Million Ross
a close up of an ev charger
The project is expected to save 65 tonnes of carbon per year. Image: Ivan Radic Flickr.

E-fleet solutions provider VEV has partnered with commercial van rental business DawsonGroup to deliver a clean energy microgrid to support the electrification of Dawsongroup’s fleet.

The microgrid system, set up at Dawsongroup’s flagship site in Milton Keynes, features a 262kWp solar energy system with two double cantilever carports. Power generated from these is stored in a series of 300kWh battery energy storage units until needed to charge electric vans, which helps reduce strain on the grid.

A total of 34 EV chargers are supported by this microgrid system, and Dawsongroup predicts that electrification will lower the company’s carbon emissions by around 65 tonnes per year. All EVs supplied to customers in Milton Keynes will have been charged with renewable energy.

The system is managed by VEV’s proprietary data platform, VEV-IQ, an integrated charger and energy management system that not only operates that charging infrastructure, but also makes use of intelligent load balancing to optimise energy usage from the grid, solar, and battery sources. VEV states that the insights this platform provides helps to maximise operational and cost efficiency.

Mike Nakrani, CEO of VEV said: “It was fantastic to see the microgrid and EV infrastructure become a reality at Dawson Road in December after breaking ground in Spring 2024.”

VEV has also been working to expanding electric bus charging infrastructure. Last week, the firm announced that it had completed work on a new electric bus hub for the UK’s largest bus operator, Stagecoach. The Chesterfield bus depot will support 57 electric buses, which will be rolled out from spring 2025 and will be supported onsite by 27 dual DC 120kW chargers manufactured by Eko Energetyka.

This collaboration is the first of four to be developed between VEV and Stagecoach, with further installations planned for Leamington, Nuneaton, and Rugby.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

30 September 2025
Seattle, USA
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
commercial, dawsongroup, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, emobility, ev charging, Renewables, Technology, vev
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
pylons at a colourful sunset

NESO T-1 and T-4 capacity market results roundup

a 3d render of a tidal stream energy system

SHINES project launches for tidal energy research across Europe

the top of a wind turbine surrounded by mist

Rystad Energy: UK wind projects will gain from proposed grid connection reforms

a graph showing the rise in BESS revenues

Cornwall Insight: battery revenues quadruple with NESO grid stabilising service

a house with solar panels

SSEN Distribution project launches to speed grid connection for net zero homes

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.