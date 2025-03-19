VEV partners with Dawsongroup for microgrid EV charging solution

E-fleet solutions provider VEV has partnered with commercial van rental business DawsonGroup to deliver a clean energy microgrid to support the electrification of Dawsongroup’s fleet.
The microgrid system, set up at Dawsongroup’s flagship site in Milton Keynes, features a 262kWp solar energy system with two double cantilever carports. Power generated from these is stored in a series of 300kWh battery energy storage units until needed to charge electric vans, which helps reduce strain on the grid.
A total of 34 EV chargers are supported by this microgrid system, and Dawsongroup predicts that electrification will lower the company’s carbon emissions by around 65 tonnes per year. All EVs supplied to customers in Milton Keynes will have been charged with renewable energy.
The system is managed by VEV’s proprietary data platform, VEV-IQ, an integrated charger and energy management system that not only operates that charging infrastructure, but also makes use of intelligent load balancing to optimise energy usage from the grid, solar, and battery sources. VEV states that the insights this platform provides helps to maximise operational and cost efficiency.
Mike Nakrani, CEO of VEV said: “It was fantastic to see the microgrid and EV infrastructure become a reality at Dawson Road in December after breaking ground in Spring 2024.”
VEV has also been working to expanding electric bus charging infrastructure. Last week, the firm announced that it had completed work on a new electric bus hub for the UK’s largest bus operator, Stagecoach. The Chesterfield bus depot will support 57 electric buses, which will be rolled out from spring 2025 and will be supported onsite by 27 dual DC 120kW chargers manufactured by Eko Energetyka.
This collaboration is the first of four to be developed between VEV and Stagecoach, with further installations planned for Leamington, Nuneaton, and Rugby.