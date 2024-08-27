Vital Energi acquires stake in Chiltern Vital Group

Sustainable energy solutions firm Vital Energi has acquired a stake in Chiltern Vital Group (CVG) as part of its ambitious investment plans.
Vital Energi has an investment pipeline of over £1 billion, aimed at increasing its portfolio of sustainable energy assets. This investment follows another significant development for CVG, which recently acquired Gloucestershire Science and Technology Park and unveiled plans to make it a major R&D hub for small modular reactor (SMR) development.
Gary Fielding, chairman of Vital Energi, said: “This strategic acquisition and our investment in CVG align perfectly with our long-term vision of investing in, developing, and operating energy generation, infrastructure and storage projects across the UK at an unprecedented scale. We are really excited to work with key educational partners to help broaden and grow skills in this industry as well as create jobs for the future.”
Chris Turner, CEO of Chiltern Vital Group, added: “Vital Energi’s expertise in energy infrastructure, combined with the company’s investment, adds tremendous value to this project. Together, we will drive forward the development and implementation of large-scale energy networks. We anticipate this collaboration will have significant positive impacts on both the local and national economy, establishing new standards for energy distribution and efficiency.”
Major investment in Berkeley project
Vital’s investment in CVG provides a significant source of funding for the Gloucestershire Science and Technology Park Project, which is set to become a nuclear energy research “supercluster”.
Located on the site of a former nuclear power plant, Gloucestershire Science and Technology Park will now host education, research, and development facilities for the next generation of nuclear reactors. Several partners have been confirmed to be involved, including the University of Bristol, the National College for Nuclear, Berkeley Green University Technical College, and South Gloucestershire and Stroud College (SGS).
The site could also become the site of a future SMR. Rolls Royce SMR have been confirmed to be a partner of CVB in the super cluster initiative, and a statement from SGS claimed that “it is expected that Berkeley will be at the centre of new nuclear as we move forward.”