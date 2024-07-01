Volkswagen Group UK, OVO partner to promote EV switch

A new partnership will enable Volkswagen Group UK (VW) customers to access OVO’s “Charge Anytime” add-on for cheaper home charging.
From today (1 July), customers that buy from any VW Group brand will be able to charge their vehicle at home for 7p/kWh with Charge Anytime and access up to 10,000 free miles, anniversary bonuses and additional free EV miles through OVO Beyond.
According to the green energy company, OVO’s Charge Anytime, powered by Kaluza, offers charging that is nearly four times cheaper than the national average. Since its launch in 2022, it claims to have saved customers over £10 million.
The add-on automatically optimises cars to charge when carbon emissions and prices are lower.
Commenting on the partnership, electric vehicle lead for Volkswagen Group UK, Kate Jeffreys, said: “We were delighted to join forces with OVO to offer Volkswagen Group customers a solution for clean, affordable and simple energy. On top of our Ohme partnership for home charging, we believe the agreement with OVO breaks down more barriers for customers who are looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle.”
OVO’s chief commercial officer, Mat Moakes added: ‘’OVO is committed to helping customers transition to an electric vehicle. Together with Volkswagen Group, we are rewarding customers for making the switch to an EV. We look forward to extending our market-leading Charge Anytime to more customers than ever before and helping consumers on their EV journey, all while cutting costs and carbon.”
The UK’s EV outlook
Energy analytics and consultancy firm LCP Delta recently found that British EV drivers pay 74% more on average for high-power charging than French and Norwegian drivers. Public charging, in particular, is expensive and threatens EV uptake.
Several suppliers have launched their own savings mechanisms for UK EV owners. EDF recently introduced what it said was the UK’s cheapest tariff for EV drivers, giving users five hours of off-peak energy overnight for both their home and car for 10p less than the standard variable tariff.
Meanwhile, Octopus Energy launched a “Plunge Pricing” offer to ensure that those reliant on public charging do not miss out on the savings that at-home chargers tend to offer. At times when there is a high supply of cheap renewable power to the grid and low demand, EV drivers will receive discounts of between 15% and 45% per kWh for charging.