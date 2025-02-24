News
February 24, 2025

Volvo to provide electric buses for Go-Ahead as UK remains Europe’s biggest zero emission bus market

By Molly Green
The fleet will be charged primarily overnight at the company’s depot, via CCS 2 cable and bank of 150kW DC chargers. Image: Volvo.

Volvo Buses has received its first order from London bus operator Go-Ahead for 25 electric single deck buses.

Go-Ahead will add the 25 Volvo BZL Electric single deck buses to its fleet later this year. The fleet will be charged primarily overnight at the company’s depot, using a CCS 2 cable and bank of 150kW DC chargers.

The new buses will be manufactured at Volvo Buses’ chassis plant in Borås, Sweden, which Volvo says became the first bus chassis plant globally to be powered by 100% renewable energy five years ago.

Managing director of Volvo Bus UK and Ireland, Domenico Bondi, said: “Securing our first Volvo BZL Electric order from Go-Ahead is another significant vote of confidence in our zero tailpipe emission range and the huge investment we’ve made in the aftersales support here in the UK to support them.”

Matt Carney, CEO of Go-Ahead Bus, added: “Volvo Buses have been a staple of the Go-Ahead fleet in London for decades, and we’re excited to be introducing our first BZL Electrics into the capital. They’ll replace a mixture of older diesel and hybrid assets in our fleet, helping to further improve the sustainability of our operation.”

UK remains Europe’s biggest zero emission bus market

Figures released by the Society of Motor Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) last week showed that the UK’s zero emission bus fleet “solidified its role as a cornerstone” of the UK’s net zero transformation as Britain maintained its status as Europe’s biggest zero emission bus market by volume in 2024.

Over the year, 1,570 new electric or hydrogen bus units entered service, SMMT said, which represents a 35.5% increase in demand driven partly by increased model availability.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Two years of growth and a 16-year high have cemented the recovery of Britain’s bus sector, with passenger numbers continuing to rise alongside increasing deliveries of new zero-emission buses.”

According to the trade body, the rollout of the government’s zero emission bus regional area (ZEBRA) scheme has helped increase the UK’s electric bus fleet, with further increase expected over 2025 as the second phase of funding has now been awarded and orders placed.

Hawes added: “Government funding is helping deliver this standout performance and, as Europe’s largest zero emission bus market, we are well on our way to achieving our net zero goals, improving air quality and providing sustainable public transport in every region.”

